 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Morrinsville gunman Rollie Heke pleads guilty to firearm charges

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Rollie Heke admitted a representative charge at the High Court in Hamilton this morning of using a firearm against law enforcement officers in August last year.

Heke was found without incident in the central North Island overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

In August last year, Heke went on the run, and fired a military-style semi-automatic rifle at a patrol car after officers stopped him in the Waikato town of Morrinsville.

He was arrested at a property in the Kaingaora Forest township.

At the time he was charged with three counts of attempted murder.

These charges will be dropped when he appears for sentencing next month.

Heke was sentenced in September last year at the High Court in Wellington and jailed for five years and five months on charges of importing methamphetamine and conspiracy to import it.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

At least two rhino poachers eaten by lions at South African game reserve

00:19
2
A woman, believed to be the children's mother, arrived at the scene shortly after police and had to be treated for severe shock.

'Extremely distressing' - boy, 15 and 13-year-old sister shot dead in Sydney bedroom, massive manhunt underway


00:28
3
The Aussie saw the funny side James Keothavong's remarks after he was penalised for a foot fault during his serve.

'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon

4

Controversial speaker Lauren Southern ‘going to insult all of us’ says NZ Islamic community leader

5
The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Doctor says trapped Thai boys may not be well enough for escape yet

Crusaders' Jordan Taufua touches down, but the try is overturned during the Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Round 5, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 17 March 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

1 NEWS NOW pundit Campbell Burnes gives his picks and analysis.


03:48
Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.