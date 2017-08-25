Morrinsville gunman Rollie Heke pleads guilty to firearm charges

Source:RNZ rnz.co.nz
Rollie Heke admitted a representative charge at the High Court in Hamilton this morning of using a firearm against law enforcement officers in August last year.
In August last year, Heke went on the run, and fired a military-style semi-automatic rifle at a patrol car after officers stopped him in the Waikato town of Morrinsville.
He was arrested at a property in the Kaingaora Forest township.
At the time he was charged with three counts of attempted murder.
These charges will be dropped when he appears for sentencing next month.
Heke was sentenced in September last year at the High Court in Wellington and jailed for five years and five months on charges of importing methamphetamine and conspiracy to import it.
