Morrinsville gunman Rollie Heke pleads guilty to firearm charges

Rollie Heke admitted a representative charge at the High Court in Hamilton this morning of using a firearm against law enforcement officers in August last year.

In August last year, Heke went on the run, and fired a military-style semi-automatic rifle at a patrol car after officers stopped him in the Waikato town of Morrinsville.

He was arrested at a property in the Kaingaora Forest township.

At the time he was charged with three counts of attempted murder.

These charges will be dropped when he appears for sentencing next month.