TODAY |

Morrinsville couple overcoming catastrophic injury given helping hand for their wedding and honeymoon

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

Anthony and Imogen are a young couple in love. And like any young couple, they had plans, careers, a wedding and a long life together mapped out.

Until everything changed.

In January last year, Anthony had a diving accident that left him confined to a wheelchair.

"It's been a bit tough," Anthony conceded. "Major changes - it's a bit strange."

But the couple has adopted a remarkable attitude to Anthony's situation, determined to make every day count as they fast track their plans.

So Seven Sharp decided to give the couple a little helping hand for their wedding and honeymoon - handing them $10,000 as this week’s ASB Good as Gold winners.

"This is the most random day ever," Anthony said. "[It's] the first good surprise we've had in a couple of years."

Imogen agreed. 

"It's always been bad ones," she said. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Anthony and Imogen didn’t let a life-changing accident get in the way of their plans. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:10
Mongrel Mob member fighting meth epidemic says prevention's the only way to stop people getting hooked
2
'He was a very happy young man' - stepfather of student whose body lay undiscovered for weeks
3
Boy, 10, prevents SH1 crash by taking control of car after nana loses consciousness behind the wheel
4
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
5
Springboks' Schalk Brits claims hearts of global rugby fans with bows to ball kids and a winning smile
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:48

'He's my little hero' - Nana praises grandson, 10, who saved her life after she passed out driving on SH1
02:10

Never-before-seen footage of Napier earthquake restored after nearly 90 years sitting in rusty cans

Accused murderer driven around in Porsche as undercover police tried to get his confession, court told
01:58

Exclusive: Taxpayers $1 billion out of pocket because of overpayments to beneficiaries