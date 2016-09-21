TODAY |

Morning flights in and out of Wellington cancelled due to severe winds

Source:  1 NEWS

Severe winds have forced the cancellation of several flights in and out of Wellington this morning.

Wellington Airport (file picture). Source: istock.com

Nine flights in and 11 flights out of the capital city have been cancelled for between 6am and 9.45am, including flights to and from centres like Auckland and Christchurch. The number of cancellations has increased in the past hour.

MetService has issued a strong wind warning for the area, with gusts up to 140km/h forecast.

Travellers are advised to keep up to date with their airline's website or wellingtonairport.co.nz.

