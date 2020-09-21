Morning commute relatively painless for many Aucklanders, despite bridge damage

Traffic on the damaged Auckland Harbour Bridge is moving steadily this morning, with some periods of heavy congestion, as repair work continues.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The bridge remains at half capacity after two trucks were blown over by high winds while crossing the harbour Friday morning, bending a load-bearing strut and closing four of the bridge’s middle lanes.

There is congestion on State Highway 1 from Esmonde Rd and Northcote Rd in Takapuna to the CBD as people merge down to the two clip-on lanes on the bridge open in each direction.

Meanwhile, on the alternative Western Ring Route, traffic is flowing on State Highwat 18 in both directions.

read more NZTA urges motorists to avoid damaged Auckland Harbour Bridge as repairs continue

NZTA Waka Kotahi is continuing to urge people to work from home or use public transport to ease congestion.

NZTA warns the lanes could be closed for up to six weeks.

The Northern Busway will be operating and buses will use the clip-on lanes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Waka Kotahi senior journey manager Neil Walker said there is no risk to the structural integrity or overall safety of the bridge, and all clip-on lanes are safe to use.

read more Aucklanders face frustrating commute over damaged Harbour Bridge