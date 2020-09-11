Morning Briefing Sept 11: The misinformation holding up Level 1

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has warned the “repeated, deliberate and malicious” spreading of false information about Covid-19 is threatening to block the country’s move to Alert Level 1.

Source: 1 NEWS

He says while it’s okay to be questioning, New Zealanders should think twice before sharing something they can’t verify.

Hipkins also stressed the importance of following public health advice after two more confirmed cases of Covid-19 were linked to the new “bereavement” cluster at the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church. He says church leaders are now actively encouraging their entire congregation to get retested.

Earlier in the day, RNZ reported New Zealand churches with links to the US are being blamed for spreading misinformation about Covid-19.

Media chaplain and Wesleyan Methodist minister Frank Ritchie says some ministers are losing the battle to stem that flow within their congregations.

"What I'm seeing is ministers who are doing the right thing, but their people are being indoctrinated online,” he says.

Student absence a concern

Chris Hipkins is also pleading with parents to send their children to school as new figures show just over 75 per cent of students turned up to class the day after Auckland emerged from its second lockdown.

That’s compared to the 90 per cent attendance rate the week before the city moved to Level 3.

Meanwhile, the Government says international children stuck in New Zealand because of the pandemic will be allowed to go to local schools for the rest of the year.

There are 1,540 children on visitor visas currently in the country and Hipkins says allowing them to get their studies and development back on track is “the right thing”.

The sharp fall in the number of international students in New Zealand is also back in the spotlight.

School principals and university leaders have told RNZ the loss of millions of dollars in fees could mean widespread job losses within months.

Support for free dental care

Most Kiwis think the Government should fund dental care for adults on lower incomes.

According to the latest round of data from TVNZ’s Vote Compass tool, 70 per cent of Kiwis agreed with the move, with just 17 per cent against it.

It comes as The Opportunities Party (TOP) yesterday revealed their proposal to fund free dental care for low-income families with a 20 per cent tax on junk food.

Meanwhile Vote Compass has also found most voters on the Māori roll think New Zealand's welfare services should be easier to access.

University of Auckland professor Lisa Chant says traditionally it’s been harder for Māori to access services through the Ministry of Social Development.

“I think that really reflects the racism experienced, which is really well-documented by Māori,” she says.

Plea for full flights

The Government is being urged to loosen physical distancing rules on flights so families can make school holiday bookings.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa CEO Chris Roberts says Kiwis are keen to explore the country, however Level 2 rules could mean there won’t be enough seats on planes to meet demand.

He says families getting out to the regions is a “vital lifeline” for struggling tourism operators.

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand announced yesterday it’s grounding its Boeing 777 fleet until at least September next year.

The airline says its international network will recover more slowly from the Covid-19 pandemic than initially thought.

Labour pledges clean energy

Labour is promising 100 per cent renewable energy generation in New Zealand by 2030.

Leader Jacinda Ardern says the Covid-19 economic recovery "represents a once in a generation opportunity to reshape New Zealand’s energy system to be more renewable, faster, affordable and secure".

New Zealand currently produces 84 per cent of its energy from renewable sources.

Making masks work

Masks could be lifesavers through this pandemic but, as many Kiwis are discovering, they can be a bit annoying.

Glasses fogging up and difficulties in making conversation are common issues, but new solutions to these problems are popping up every day. You can check out a few of those here.

Other news of note this morning:

- Workplace Relations Minister Andrew Little says it’s “imperative” Weta Digital carries out an independent investigation after allegations of widespread misconduct by staff.

- A lawyer has told RNZ families of crew members on board the livestock ship that sank in international waters last week could be able to take legal action.

- Another large fire has broken out at the Port of Beirut, just weeks after a huge explosion killed more than 190 people there.

- Wildfires are ravaging parts of the US state of Oregon, while California’s wildfires have darkened the sky to an eerie orange glow in San Francisco.

- A WWF report has found wildlife populations have fallen by more than two-thirds in less than 50 years.

- More than 2500 people have signed an open letter calling for the University of Waikato to eliminate structural racism and protect academics who raised the issue publicly.

- And actor Dame Diana Rigg, famous for her roles as Emma Peel in The Avengers and Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, has died.

And finally...

Tallulah Mackay. Source: Seven Sharp

Let’s finish the week celebrating the great New Zealander that is Tallulah Mackay.

The six-year-old was born blind but she hasn’t let that stop her from doing, well, anything. This bright, fearless girl tackles life at full speed – and that includes skiing.

Seven Sharp visited Tallulah on the slopes and discovered she can spin a good yarn while making her way down a mountain, too.