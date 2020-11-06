Morning Briefing Nov 6: The race for the White House narrows

It’s been nearly two days since the first polls closed in the US election and the country is still waiting on a result.

People rally outside City Hall in Phoenix. Source: Associated Press

The race hinges on a handful of key states where votes are still being counted and the results are still too close to call a winner between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Biden has gained ground in Pennsylvania and Georgia and he’s increased his lead in Nevada this morning, however his lead in Arizona has reduced. Authorities in Georgia say they’re on track to finish counting votes today.

And while those votes are tallied, Trump’s team has continued filing a barrage of lawsuits challenging the process, while Trump supporters converged on voting centres to chant, “Stop the count,” echoing the same call made by Trump on Twitter earlier today.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she’ll happily work with whoever wins the presidential election.

Although National’s Judith Collins appeared to take a swipe at Donald Trump when speaking to RNZ about the US election yesterday, saying, “Whatever the result of the election, it’s always best to accept that and do so with good grace.”

But the turmoil in the US is having some positive spin-offs for Kiwis.

Stuff reports there’s been a surge this week in experienced US healthcare workers expressing interest in moving to New Zealand, which could fill healthcare gaps here.

NZ awaits results, too

New Zealand is also waiting on important results today, with the final vote tallies for both the general election and the two referendums being released at 2pm.

Last week’s preliminary results saw a narrow majority of Kiwis vote against legalising cannabis, but a substantial number of special votes would need to be in favour of the Bill to flip that referendum result.

Several MPs are also nervously waiting on the final election results with tightly fought battles in some electorates. If you need a reminder about which MPs could have their political fortunes change today, you’ll find them here.

More concerns over MIQ

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in the community yesterday, however the country’s managed isolation facilities came in for criticism on several fronts.

An ICU nurse staying at one of the facilities told 1 NEWS she’s concerned about processes there and is worried about catching the coronavirus within her hotel.

The issue of who runs security operations at the isolation facilities was also back in the spotlight yesterday.

Despite the Prime Minister announcing three months ago that the Government would start directly employing security guards at MIQ facilities, they have yet to employ a single one.

And actually booking a spot in managed isolation remains an issue for many Kiwis.

Sol3 Mio tenor Pene Pati is one of those stuck overseas after his European shows were unexpectedly cut short. He’s not able to book into managed isolation in New Zealand for some time.

His experience has led him to tell other Kiwis in a similar situation: “Prepare to fend for yourself, because New Zealand won’t care.”

Govt outlines economic priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed the Government’s top economic priorities for the rest of the year, which include several infrastructure projects being fast-tracked through the RMA before Christmas. Ardern says the move will speed up job creation and stimulate the economy.

She outlined further support for small businesses doing it tough through the pandemic, with an extension of the small business loan scheme and the flexi-wage scheme.

Ardern says she’s also instructed officials to start preparing options to boost exports, including trade missions to key markets such as the US, China, Europe and the UK.

Sewage sampling in Covid fight

A Covid-19 wastewater testing pilot is being rolled out as an added measure for controlling the spread of the virus in New Zealand.

The eight-week pilot will see sewage sampled at MIQ hotels and in communities that don’t have those facilities, including Dunedin, Taupō and Whangārei.

A positive wastewater test means health officials could target test a community for Covid-19.

ESR's Dr Brent Gilpin explained the finer details of the testing to RNZ’s Checkpoint yesterday (but I advise finishing your breakfast first before reading them).

Stuff also reports New Zealand’s low case numbers is making it difficult to test the efficacy of other Covid-detection methods, such as saliva testing.

Other news of note this morning:

- New research shows a substantial number of Kiwis experienced significant mental distress during the Alert Level 4 lockdown.

- Denmark's government is looking to cull 15 million minks after a mutated form of Covid-19 was found on mink farms.

- In England, people have been getting in some last-minute retail therapy and freshly poured pints at the pub before the country’s new lockdown begins.

- The Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment has launched an investigation into allegations a surplus of cheap European chips are being dumped in NZ.

- And can lightning really strike twice? More than 20 years after TV show Popstars gave New Zealand TrueBliss, TVNZ is bringing the talent search back to our screens.

And finally...

Happy Meal toys from the Burns family collection. Source: 1 NEWS

How would you like to own what is likely New Zealand's biggest McDonald’s Happy Meal toy collection?

The Burns family has been collecting the toys since the late 1970s and they’ve now amassed around 1500 of them.