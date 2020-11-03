Morning Briefing Nov 3: Ardern reveals 'Covid-focused Cabinet' as virus re-emerges in community

Just hours after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed a Cabinet team she said would be focused on the ongoing Covid-19 response, another case of the virus was confirmed in the community.

The new case is a staff member at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch where a group of international mariners have been in quarantine.

Full details of the case and the response to it are due at 1pm today, however, the NZ Herald reports the person visited Countdown’s Colombo St supermarket on Sunday, the same day they sought a Covid-19 test after developing symptoms.

Meanwhile, the new system that requires returnees to New Zealand to pre-book a spot in managed isolation came into force overnight.

Kiwis will now not be able to board flights home unless they have their managed isolation voucher or meet strict emergency allocation criteria.

Around 30,000 people have already booked in for their isolation stay over the next three months with the pre-Christmas period completely booked out.

Ardern reveals diverse line-up

Earlier in the day, Jacinda Ardern’s new Cabinet made headlines both at home and abroad for its diversity, with more women and Māori around the table and Grant Robertson becoming the country’s first openly gay deputy Prime Minister.

Nanaia Mahuta also became the first woman to step into the Foreign Affairs Minister role, a decision that was met with praise from across the House, not only for the recognition of her long career in politics, but for “decolonising our voice in foreign affairs”.

As Shane Te Pou writes for The Spinoff, the wider Cabinet line-up is significant, with Māori at the table in areas including health, education and housing.

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi says he’s disappointed Kelvin Davis chose not to take up the deputy Prime Minister role, however Te Pou says it reflects that Davis isn’t in politics “for the flash titles”.

Cabinet's other big movers

There were plenty of other winners – and some losers – from Ardern’s Cabinet reveal.

First time MP and epidemiologist Ayesha Verrall has been launched straight into a ministerial role and told RNZ’s Checkpoint she was “surprised” to get the call-up but was excited to get to work.

Other MPs making big moves in Ardern’s line-up include Michael Wood, Kiri Allan, Priyanca Radhakrishnan and Jan Tinetti.

Kris Faafoi has also picked up a major portfolio, taking over justice from Andrew Little, while former Health Minister David Clark is back in Cabinet again.

On the flip side, Phil Twyford is now working outside Cabinet, while Jenny Salesa has found herself without any ministerial roles whatsoever.

The full list of ministers can be found here, while political reporter Anna Whyte has rounded up the promotions, demotions and Cabinet’s other big changes here. Jacinda Ardern will be on TVNZ’s Breakfast around 7.45am today to discuss her Cabinet further.

Election eve in the US

The US presidential election campaign is drawing to a close, but the final day hasn't been short of drama.

The Democrats’ Joe Biden has come to the defence of the country’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, after Donald Trump suggested he'd fire him following election day.

As a Florida crowd chanted “Fire Fauci” at a campaign rally, Trump said he “appreciated the advice”.

It comes as Covid-19 surges in every key swing state across the US.

Iwi takes court action

Powerful iwi Ngāi Tahu is taking the Government to court over the management of South Island rivers, saying the Crown has failed to recognise their rangatiratanga over fresh water.

Tribe members say poor resource management, the pressure on waterways and over-allocation are some of the issues behind the High Court action.

Depp loses libel case

Actor Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against a New Zealand journalist working for The Sun newspaper in the UK.

Depp sued the paper after it claimed he’d assaulted his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp denies the allegations, however a judge found The Sun had proven its article to be “substantially true”.

Depp’s lawyers say he intends to appeal the case.

Other news of note this morning:

- Natural disaster insurance claimants will no longer have to deal with the Earthquake Commission, with private insurers taking over the process.

- Doctors are gearing up for a hefty year of planning and preparation with the End of Life Choice Act set to come into force.

- Previously unseen footage has come to light revealing the beginning of the deadly eruption on Whakaari/White island.

- A hidden camera installed by a concerned granddaughter has captured the mistreatment of her grandmother by rest home staff.

- A likeness of Jacinda Ardern has once again featured on the UK satire Spitting Image, this time smoking cannabis next to a sheep (of course).

- And the Melbourne Cup is set to run today, but without its usual crowd of drunken racegoers.

And finally...

