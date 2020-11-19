Morning Briefing Nov 19: New testing rules and new vaccine on cards for NZ

The Government has committed to purchasing up to five million Covid-19 vaccines in an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

Source: istock.com

The agreement could see up to two million vaccine doses delivered to New Zealand towards the end of next year, with the remainder arriving in 2022.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods says this latest agreement forms part of the Government’s portfolio approach to accessing a range of vaccine options.

The announcement follows the Government’s recent agreement to purchase 1.5 million doses from Pfizer, whose vaccine candidate also took another step forward today.

The final analysis of the vaccine’s Phase 3 trial has found it’s 95 per cent effective in preventing coronavirus infections, even in those aged over 65, and has caused no serious safety concerns.

Pfizer is now applying for authorisation for emergency use of the vaccine in the US.

The progress in producing a viable Covid vaccine will be welcome in many parts of the world currently struggling with new surges of the virus.

South Australia is going into a six-day “circuit-breaker” lockdown to help control a worrying cluster of cases in Adelaide, while authorities are calling for similar tough measures in Italy as the country once again records spiking daily Covid death tolls.

Sign up to get the Morning Briefing delivered direct to your inbox – here.

Border testing bolstered

New Covid-19 testing measures will be introduced for New Zealand’s border workers next week.

The new rules extend to staff who aren't covered by the current testing regime, with the frequency of testing for higher risk workers also about to increase. Ship pilots and other port workers will now have to undergo weekly testing.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the rules will strengthen the country’s borders and increase safety for workers, who he says are "some of the real heroes of our Covid-19 response".

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is getting ready to ask for government approval to introduce Bluetooth tracing to the NZ COVID Tracer app.

The technology, which uses a phone’s Bluetooth chip to record close contacts, could be added to the app as soon as next month.

And if you’re heading off to catch a flight or use public transport in Auckland this morning, remember to grab your mask as you head out the door – the new mask mandate comes into force from today.

Pike River remembered

Today marks 10 years since the Pike River mine explosion that took the lives of 29 men.

A wreath of yellow flowers for the Pike 29 will be laid at the mine today, but family members are preparing to mark the anniversary in several different ways.

Alisha Osborne, who was 13 when her father Milton Osborne died at Pike River, is one of those choosing to stay away from the mine today.

"I'd rather celebrate his life than celebrate the day he died, if that makes sense," she told 1 NEWS.

First home buyers undeterred

The number of first home buyers is increasing in New Zealand despite soaring house prices across the country.

New data released by CoreLogic today reveals the share of purchases being made by first home buyers is at 25 per cent, which is the highest level since 2005.

The data also shows it's cheaper to pay for a mortgage instead of paying rent in cities like Tauranga and Dunedin.

Regional economies rebound

The economic hit from the pandemic is being felt differently across New Zealand, according to the latest Infometrics Quarterly Economic Monitor.

Regional economies have rebounded strongly in the September quarter, however several cities and those with bigger exposure to international tourism are still struggling.

The report comes as the Government focuses on billions of dollars’ worth of infrastructure projects to help rebuild the economy.

While the investment is being touted as a way to provide a pipeline of work, the projects are facing several challenges, including consent processes and a shortage of skilled workers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government is working on plans to attract more people to areas with skills shortages, with women a particular focus, given they’ve been disproportionately impacted by job losses due to Covid-19.

The number of female apprentices has more than doubled since last year, however men still make up the vast majority of apprenticeships.

Napier flooded with soggy cars

As the waters subsided in Napier last week, insurance claims began flooding in for vehicle damage.

Hundreds of cars have had to be written off after falling victim to Napier’s floods and many more are expected to follow.

There’s also a warning for any residents who may think their cars have escaped the floods damage-free.

Mechanics say it’s best to check all cars that received any water damage as there could be issues with safety features like air bags and brake systems.

Other news of note this morning:

- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved Boeing 737 Max aircraft to fly again, 20 months after two fatal crashes.

- President Donald Trump has fired the director of the federal agency that vouched for the reliability of the 2020 US election.

- An executive at visual effects company Weta Digital has left amid an ongoing review into the company’s culture.

- Wellingtonians are balking at the idea of a double digits rates rise to fund a series of important infrastructure projects.

- New Zealand has recorded its lowest fertility rate, with experts saying the decline is less about biology and more about social and economic factors.

- A retired judge has been appointed to lead the probe into a controversial BBC interview with Princess Diana.

- The Queensland team dubbed "the worst ever" has won the State of Origin series.

- And in a series I like to call ‘sentences I didn’t think I’d ever have to write’, an international fact-checker has moved to debunk claims that Kiwis aren’t allowed to grow food.

And finally...

Hilary Barry and Matty McLean at the NZTV Awards Source: Supplied

The people have spoken! And they say Hilary Barry is their TV Personality of the Year for 2020.

The Seven Sharp presenter accepted the award from previous winner Matty McLean at last night’s NZTV Awards after taking out the public vote.