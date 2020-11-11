Morning Briefing Nov 11: Covid vaccine raises hopes - and questions

The news that drug giant Pfizer and German company BioNTech have developed a vaccine they say is 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 has been met with joy around the world – and plenty of questions.

Should the vaccine pass regulatory approvals, the New Zealand Government says Kiwis could receive it as early as next year.

The Government signed an agreement to purchase 1.5 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine last month, which would be enough to vaccinate 750,000 people.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods yesterday explained how it would be prioritised for distribution here, with three groups outlined as key focus points – those at risk of spreading Covid, those at risk of contracting the virus and those with higher morbidity risks.

Stocks soared worldwide following Pfizer’s vaccine findings, with New Zealand’s share market also opening with a hiss and a roar yesterday.

But caution is being urged over the vaccine, which still has several hoops to jump through before making it to market.

Experts warn there are still many questions hanging over the vaccine, too, including who it might benefit most, how long it works for – and its safety. As NBC reports, Pfizer’s vaccine is a new type of technology that’s yet to be used in mass human vaccinations.

Trump refuses to go quietly

US President Donald Trump is still refusing to admit his election defeat, with another stream of tweets making unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud overnight.

It comes as the US Justice Department unusually gave federal prosecutors the go-ahead to investigate alleged voting irregularities, despite a lack of evidence. The department official who oversees such investigations resigned just hours later.

Trump caused upheaval earlier in the day by firing his Defence Secretary and blocking government officials from cooperating with Joe Biden, however the President-elect is continuing to assemble a team to take over the White House in January.

Napier mops up after floods

A Government response to Napier's flooding is expected today as residents wake to another morning of sodden streets.

Two months’ worth of rain fell in 24 hours with the city recording its second-wettest day in 150 years on Monday.

So far, 16 homes are believed to be uninhabitable and officials say the risk of unstable land remains high. Around 40-60mm more rainfall is expected in the area today.

Several tales of lucky escapes have emerged following the flooding, including a woman who was buried up to her neck in mud following a landslide.

A family also managed to rescue their cat stuck under their house from drowning after cutting six holes in the floor of their house while floodwaters rose.

National’s new deputy

Shane Reti has been elected as National's new deputy leader, replacing Gerry Brownlee who stepped down from the role last week.

Yesterday’s caucus meeting also reconfirmed Judith Collins as party leader. Matt Doocey has been made senior whip, while Maureen Pugh is junior whip after surviving the election to her own surprise.

Govt books better than expected

Treasury has released the Government’s accounts for the three months to September 30 and they’re in better shape than what was forecast.

Domestic spending is up, and the deficit is nearly half what was predicted, with the wage subsidy scheme coming in $1 billion under its forecast spend.

The construction industry is also celebrating a turnaround in predictions from earlier in the year, with a record number of consents being issued and builders saying they’re busier than ever.

Fletcher Building also revealed a brighter financial outlook yesterday, saying it was “a positive surprise” that the market had been more resilient than expected.

However, the company says it’s still not planning on hiring back staff made redundant due to Covid-19.

- Health workers in NZ quarantine hotels are some of the worst protected in the developed world, according to a man who's helped kit out medical staff all over the world.

- Air New Zealand's board is under attack from unions and investors for issuing share options to senior executives.

- Tech giant Amazon is facing antitrust charges from the European Union.

- Stuff reports rural contractors and farmers are “beside themselves with frustration” at trying to get overseas workers into managed isolation facilities.

- Seven Sharp investigates what a million-dollar property looks like depending on where you are in the country.

- And Collins Dictionary has revealed its Word of the Year for 2020 – but there’s no prizes for guessing what it is.

A Jacinda Ardern puppet seen on UK TV show Spitting Image. Source: 1 NEWS

A Jacinda Ardern puppet has made yet another appearance on UK sketch show Spitting Image.