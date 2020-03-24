Morning Briefing May 8: Life at Level 2 brings excitement - but also hardships

While many New Zealanders might be looking forward to a return to the hairdresser or restaurant once Alert Level 2 rolls around, many other Kiwi families are set to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic facing new levels of hardship, the Salvation Army says.

Their third Covid-19 Social Impact Dashboard released this morning is calling for a transformative Budget next week to address the challenges they say are coming.

The five key areas they’ve identified for significant funding are food security, financial hardship, housing, addictions and income support and employment.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson previewed this year’s Budget in a speech yesterday, saying it represents a chance to rebuild New Zealand “better and together”.

He says the Budget’s priorities pre-Covid-19 have been “put on ice” with the focus now solely on a post-Covid-19 rebuild.

He says numbers from Treasury’s Budget forecasts will be “sobering”. You can find the full text of his speech here.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Simon Bridges clashed again in Parliament yesterday with Mr Bridges asking if taxes will increase to cover the costs of Covid-19.

Ms Ardern scolded him over the line of questioning, saying it was “bizarre”.

A ‘safer version of normal’

It was an especially busy day for the Prime Minister as she also outlined how life under Level 2 will work.

It sees the return of shopping, restaurants and cafes, but with strict rules in place for continued physical distancing.

Schools and early childhood centres will once again open to all students, along with the playgrounds and pools to keep them entertained.

Hairdressers have also been given the green light to reopen under Level 2, however they’ll be made to wear appropriate protective gear.

Ms Ardern says the aim of Level 2 is to reduce close contact with strangers, acknowledging Covid-19 is "probably still with us”.

She’s asked New Zealand to “play it safe” and continue public health measures, including staying home – and getting tested for the virus – if they’re displaying even slight symptoms of the disease.

Ms Ardern has also stressed no decision has yet been made to leave Level 3.

Tough time for hospitality

Kiwis might be able to socialise with their friends again once we move to Alert Level 2, but doing so at a bar or restaurant is going to look very different to what it once did.

Regulations will mean people must be seated and separated, with just one server per table. Some restaurant owners say they could be running at a loss to cover such rules, with high staff costs and low customer numbers.

Bars and nightclubs are especially looking to be the big losers under the new hospitality rules, with one Wellington bar owner telling Stuff their industry has been forgotten.

Kiwis set to fly once more

The tourism industry let out a collective sigh of relief yesterday, with domestic travel confirmed under Alert Level 2.

While physical distance will still be required at airports and on transport, Kiwis will be allowed to move around the country again. Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis will be on TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning around 7.20 to discuss how exactly Level 2 will work for travellers and regional tourist spots.

The domestic travel news also comes as around 300 of Air New Zealand’s pilots are being made redundant this week.

Meanwhile, the Level 2 travel guidelines have thrown the country’s ski fields an unexpected lifeline.

NZ Ski CEO Paul Anderson has told 1 NEWS that safe inter-regional travel will mean “we may be able to welcome the domestic market back to our resorts earlier than we thought”.

Level 2 sport to kick off

Professional sport will also be allowed to resume at Alert Level 2, with Super Rugby and the Netball Premiership League confirming intentions for a domestic competition – albeit without any fans present.

NZ Rugby has already announced a revamped ‘Super Rugby Aotearoa’, which will see the five Kiwi sides playing a home and away format over 10 weeks.

And it’s not just the professionals getting back out on the fields and courts. Community sports will also be able to return under Level 2 – but only if good contact tracing can be maintained for training and games.

Sacrifice remembered on VE Day

New Zealand is today marking VE (Victory in Europe) Day, the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The Prime Minister says the day is a chance to remember the sacrifice shown by veterans.

"New Zealand remembers you are the ones who answered your country's call. We honour your service and the sacrifice of your comrades who never came home,” Ms Ardern says.

"At a time where the world is still besieged by conflict and as we face a pandemic such as we have not seen in our lifetimes, let us remember again the courage and commitment shown by all New Zealanders who stood against tyranny in the Second World War.”

Other news of note this morning:

Police are seeking help identifying a Northland thief who took a car with a sleeping infant inside. The mother of the baby has told the Northern Advocate the ordeal will haunt her for the rest of her life.

An audit of the gun buyback scheme has found police managed it effectively and compensation was appropriate, however compliance with the scheme is difficult to measure. (The full report can be found here.)

The ACT Party is considering launching an investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment from the party's youth wing.

As the Government continues to face questions about the legality of the Level 4 lockdown, RNZ reports a new law is on the way to enforce the rules for Level 2.

A survey finds most Kiwis enjoy working from home.

And – brace yourselves – Wellington Zoo is thrilled after successfully breeding goliath birdeater tarantulas. Who knew it was so hard?

And finally...

Once the country does move to Alert Level 2, a trip to the cinema is back on the cards.