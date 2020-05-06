Morning Briefing May 7: Cluster case highlights importance of testing

As New Zealand recorded another two cases of Covid-19 yesterday, one of those cases highlighted how critical testing of the wider community is.

The confirmed case is linked to the Marist College cluster, which hadn’t reported a new case since April 27.

The student, who’s been isolating along with the rest of the country since March 20, was tested as part of wider testing of Marist students and staff before they head back to school. The student’s only symptom has been a loss of smell.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the case shows why broader testing is so important – and he’s encouraging others from the Marist College community to go and get tested.

Meanwhile, RNZ reports wider community testing for one of the country’s other large clusters, a St Patrick’s Day party in Matamata, isn’t possible.

But health authorities say fully understanding the source of new cases in the coming days will be vital.

Kiwis who are feeling even slightly unwell have been encouraged to get tested for Covid-19 – and swiftly.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles put together this explainer over at the Spinoff last week to show the importance of getting tested as soon as symptoms appear.

And while we’re talking about getting tested, health experts are also urging those at risk of catching HIV to get a test for that virus.

Auckland University’s Dr Peter Saxton says lockdown has likely all but stopped transmission of the disease in New Zealand – and mass testing now could keep it that way.

What might Level 2 look like?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to set out more detail about life at Alert Level 2 this afternoon.

There are some things we already know, as detailed in this explainer.

It includes the return of gatherings and of normal health and disability care services. Recreational sports are also back on the table, but continued physical distancing rules may mean contact sports are not – although All Blacks coach Ian Foster has hinted New Zealand Rugby could yet have a domestic competition of some sort.

And for those champing at the bit to get to the salon, it’s still unclear at this stage what restrictions hairdressers will be able to work under at Level 2.

Meanwhile, the Early Childhood Council has called for a return to pre-lockdown physical distancing in early childhood education centres.

They say the current distancing rules could mean 35,000 children are not able to return to their centres at Level 2.

Health sector woes pile up

The country’s health sector was battling criticism on many fronts yesterday.

A fiery select committee meeting saw National leader Simon Bridges accuse Dr Ashley Bloomfield of holding back information – an assertion the Director-General of Health rejects.

The wider health impact from the lockdown has also been called into question with cancer detection rates plummeting by 30 per cent at Level 4.

While suspended screening services are now gradually getting underway, the Cancer Society says the month-long gap means hundreds of lives are potentially at risk.

The Epidemic Response Committee has also heard from Kiwis who suffered traumatic health experiences during lockdown, including a man who was unable to be with his wife when she learned of a miscarriage.

Also adding to the health sector’s problems, dentists say redundancies are on the rise, while experts are warning New Zealand’s “old and clunky” vaccination register won’t be able to cope with a Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

NZ’s innovation recognised

The Prime Minister is welcoming plans by Microsoft to establish a data centre region for its cloud services in New Zealand.

Ms Ardern says it “serves as a signal to the world that New Zealand is open for business”.

Microsoft New Zealand general manager Vanessa Sorenson says the "significant investment in New Zealand’s digital infrastructure is a testament to the remarkable spirit of New Zealand’s innovation and reflects how we’re pushing the boundaries of what is possible as a nation".

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s innovation is also being boosted in other quarters, with the Government pouring $25 million into funding innovative solutions to detecting, diagnosing, treating or preventing Covid-19.

'Astronomical to believe'

The US is calling on New Zealand for help as Covid-19 infections and deaths amongst Pacific Islanders there soar.

The death rate for California’s Pasifika population in particular is off the charts, being 12 times higher than it is for white people.

Officials say the rate seems “astronomical to believe”, with the US Covid-19 taskforce reaching out to New Zealand’s Pacific response team for assistance with initiatives.

The unfolding crisis in the US is what New Zealand feared would hit the Pasifika community here, however successful moves such as mobile clinics have resulted in Pasifika people having the highest testing rate and the lowest infection rate.

Other news of note this morning:

Sport New Zealand has announced a short-term relief package of $25 million aimed to help all levels of sport and recreation.

The Herald reports Auckland Council will likely approve mandatory water restrictions today that will be enforced by fines of up to $20,000.

Three of the country's largest law firms have now paid back millions of dollars they claimed in wage subsidies.

Workplace regulator WorkSafe says it’s issued 11 written notices to fast food companies under Alert Level 3.

People are being warned to keep an eye out for brand-new barbecues being sold for cheap, after dozens were stolen from an Auckland Mitre 10 Mega store.

And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son Archie’s first birthday with a video of his mum reading to him.

And finally...

While Love Island’s been cancelled and Coronation Street is running out of episodes over in the UK, New Zealand is cracking on with a new TV show that’s looking for treasure hidden in our own homes.

Stacey and Scotty Morrison will be presenting the upcoming National Treasures, a show that encourages New Zealanders to explore their properties and submit any hidden riches they might find.

Stacey says they want to tell the story of the past 100 years of the country’s history in 100 items. That could mean anything from a bus ticket from the day of the Christchurch earthquakes to a controversial trophy from a celebrity ski race.