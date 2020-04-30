Morning Briefing May 5: Big questions to ponder as country eyes move to Level 2

"Today, we have no new cases of Covid-19 to report."

And so it was in his typically measured style that Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield marked a milestone in New Zealand’s fight against Covid-19 yesterday afternoon, with no new cases of the virus for the first time since mid-March.

It was a cause for celebration for many, however Dr Bloomfield was quick to point out the achievement is just “one moment in time”.

The true test will come later this week as to whether new cases are emerging in the community since the move from Alert Level 4 to Level 3.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern held another of her trademark Facebook live sessions last night to mark the occasion, saying New Zealand doesn’t need to have zero cases every day in order to move to Level 2.

What is important, she says, is “some real consistency” around where new cases are coming from.

Kiwis will find out what Level 2 will look like this Thursday, ahead of Monday’s decision about potentially moving down a level.

Ms Ardern is still urging caution, saying the country “cannot afford to squander the good work” in controlling the spread of Covid-19 so far.

A question of travel

The country has become used to unprecedented experiences since Covid-19 arrived on our shores - and today marks another one with our Prime Minister attending Australia’s Cabinet meeting.

The possibility of a lucrative trans-Tasman bubble will be on the table – but don’t expect to see a relaxing of those borders in the next few weeks. Ms Ardern says any such arrangement wouldn’t be “in the very, very near short term”.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told TVNZ’s Q+A last night he supports domestic tourism under Alert Level 2.

According to the Covid-19 website, people are advised to keep non-essential travel at Level 2.

However, Mr Peters says if it’s to have the effect of reopening the economy, then “travel between regions will be essential”.

Court overturns quarantine

The High Court has ruled health officials were too rigid and failed to use discretion in the case of a man wanting to be released from quarantine to be by his dying father’s bedside.

Oliver Christiansen was able to spend 36 hours with his father before he passed away, but was only able to do so after a High Court decision.

Mr Christiansen’s request to leave quarantine to drive to his father’s home was turned down three times by health authorities, however Justice Tracey Walker says officials had applied their policy too narrowly.

Quarantined travellers pleading for early release to visit dying relatives have been turned down 24 times since New Zealand closed its borders more than a month ago.

Meanwhile, both Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster addressed other lockdown legalities yesterday, following leaked emails about a warning to police that they had little to no power to enforce the Level 4 lockdown during its first two weeks.

Dr Bloomfield says police never raised concerns with him. Mr Coster also says he’s confident the police acted lawfully.

Schools look to Level 2

With the decision about a potential move to Level 2 less than a week away now, schools are desperate for information on how they’ll be expected to operate.

Some principals are concerned about how they will meet health and safety requirements, with schools looking at potential roster systems or staged returns for their students.

The Education Ministry says it’s expecting to update schools and early learning centres about requirements over the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, older students say they’re struggling, with some having to pay double rent as universities continue to charge for empty rooms during Level 3.

The Education Minister says it’s “utterly unacceptable” for accommodation providers to charge students full rent while receiving the Government’s wage subsidy – but that hasn’t stopped it from happening.

Supply issues causing headaches

Beds, clothing and paracetamol are among the goods delayed in reaching our shores due to Covid-19.

Worldwide supply and manufacturing shortages mean it could be months – or even a year – before the arrival of some imports returns to normal.

This includes New Zealand’s medicines and medical devices, most of which are imported.

But Pharmac reiterated yesterday that there will always be a two-month supply of every drug available – even if it does have to get innovative to make that happen.

Other news of note this morning:

New Zealand’s Taika Waititi has been revealed as the director and co-writer of the next Star Wars film.

ANZ CEO Antonia Watson says she’s "a bit gutted" to hear Finance Minister Grant Robertson's comments that banks are "not meeting their needs nor our expectations as a Government".

Commuters in the Lower North Island are frustrated after more delays to the troubled Transmission Gully motorway project.

The European Commission has launched a global effort to fund research on a Covid-19 vaccine.

And a Canadian beer company that used a cartoon image of the first Māori King on its labelling has pulled the product and apologised for causing offence.

And finally...

Some of you may have learned a new skill while in lockdown. Seven Sharp presenter Jeremy Wells certainly did – he’s tapped into some new-found psychic abilities of late.

