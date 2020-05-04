Morning Briefing May 4: National unity ‘under threat’ as breaches also pile up

New research says New Zealand’s recent banding together to collectively fight Covid-19 is under threat as grim new economic realities and prolonged disruptions in personal lives begin to hit home for many.

Sir Peter Gluckman and a team of top social scientists have released a paper this morning that looks at the difficulties New Zealand could face in maintaining its initial strong unity and trust in the Government as restrictions lift.

It also points to the need to promote social cohesion in key policy decisions going forward.

Breaches at the beach

Meanwhile, authorities are concerned about the current number of Level 3 breaches, warning such behaviour could slow a move to Level 2 of the Covid-19 alert system.

Police received 1200 reports about parties and mass gatherings last week, with more than half of those coming over a 24-hour period at the weekend.

Police were also cracking down on beachgoers in Christchurch yesterday, with many still confused about Level 3’s rules.

Hundreds of people flocked to Sumner Beach, believing they were obeying those rules, however they were told by police to clear out if they weren’t there to exercise.

Kiwis are also being asked to keep their outdoor activities “low risk and local” after two fishing enthusiasts had to be rescued by helicopter in separate incidents yesterday.

A man has been charged with breaching the health notice in relation to one of those incidents.

Fishing is allowed under Level 3 as long as people are doing so from the shore.

Case data in spotlight

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has also reinforced the need for people to continue to act in line with Level 3 expectations, as the nation’s number of Covid-19 cases rose by two yesterday.

Dr Bloomfield says Kiwis need to be vigilant about physical distancing and sticking to their bubbles, otherwise they risk delaying a move to Level 2.

Meanwhile, some experts are calling for a change to the system of reporting cases of Covid-19 in order to keep Kiwis more informed about how the country is tracking.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker suggests a case breakdown of how people were infected (e.g. overseas travel, household contacts, healthcare setting) will help people see what they need to do to prevent further cases.

Apps that trace cases of the virus are also back in the spotlight. Details of a New Zealand version of such an app are still some way off, however across the Tasman, Australia’s top coronavirus adviser at the World Health Organisation says she won’t use theirs.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports she’s yet to download the app over privacy concerns.

Regions ask for own ‘bubbles’

With businesses and political rivals putting pressure on the Government to move to Level 2, the call to action is strongest in regions where Covid-19 cases are low, but plenty are out of work.

Regions such as the West Coast and Tairāwhiti are keen to ease restrictions and have a regionalisation of lockdown levels if it’s safe.

National Party leader Simon Bridges is also championing a return to work, saying the country needs to leave Level 3 now so as to breathe life into the economy.

However, that view hasn’t been shared by health experts, with a nationwide survey during the first three days of Level 3 also finding many people don’t want to hurry to Level 2.

The Horizon Research survey found a combined 88 per cent of Kiwi adults think “we shouldn’t rush” into Level 2 or “we should make a considered decision based on trends”.

Removing the red tape

Red tape is being cut to help speed up economic growth, with the Government yesterday announcing a law change to fast track eligible “shovel-ready” development and infrastructure projects under the Resource Management Act.

The sorts of projects to benefit from the move include roading, walking and cycling tracks, rail, housing and flood management works.

Some are concerned the truncated resource consent might threaten the environment, however the Government says environmental safeguards will remain.

The new legislation is expected to be passed in June.

Ventilators get Number 8 wire treatment

A Hamilton man has repurposed parts of his plastics factory to build ventilators for hospitals here and overseas.

What started with a bit of neighbourly banter with his doctor neighbours has seen Jeff Sharp develop a ventilator that may be able to use circuit boards from milking sheds.

Mr Sharp now believes he can make 100 ventilators a day at a fraction of the usual cost – which could have worldwide impacts for nations that currently lack ventilators and may need them in a crisis.

Other news of note this morning:

Funeral directors are calling for an immediate rule change, saying there's no need to limit funerals to just 10 people at Level 3.

The iwi group responsible for setting up road checkpoints around Northland has now shut them down.

A stem cell treatment for coronavirus patients is set to be trialled in Sydney, while another potential treatment using plasma from recovered patients is being trialled in London.

The Warriors have landed in the New South Wales city of Tamworth ahead of the NRL resumption – but minus two of their players who didn’t get on the flight.

Customers are being warned against using one popular online payment system.

And if you have a spare 15 minutes today, check out Sunday’s clip about child social influencers. They meet kids as young as four who are in the influencing game – and ask what it means for fame and fortune to start so young.

And finally...

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the apparent success of female leaders in tackling the crisis has been the subject of many an opinion piece.

A New York Times editorial last week looked at women leaders’ successes - and again noted Jacinda Ardern for her leadership “master class”.

Forbes magazine also looked at the issue and says it goes beyond clichés about women being “emotionally intelligent”.

Now former Prime Minister Helen Clark has weighed in on why she thinks female leaders have been successful in dealing with the pandemic.