Morning Briefing May 24: New twists in battle for Samoa's Parliament

Confusion reigns in Samoa as the tussle for parliamentary power takes several big twists, and the ACT Party calls for higher standards for New Zealand's teachers.

Samoa's flag. Source: Getty

Samoa’s electoral deadlock took several dramatic turns over the weekend with a tussle over the nation’s Parliament still far from over.

An urgent and unprecedented Sunday sitting of the Supreme Court ruled against an earlier shock declaration that Parliament be suspended today, however the Speaker of the House overturned that order last night.

Parliament was due to convene today, thus ending the near 40-year reign of the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) and allowing the swearing in of Samoa’s first female Prime Minister, FAST party leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.

The Speaker has postponed that official swearing-in, saying they’re awaiting further proclamation from the head of state – although the FAST Party is still insisting Parliament will meet this morning.

The country’s constitution states that Parliament must meet 45 days from the general election and today is the 45th day since the April 9 ballot.

Teaching the teachers?

The ACT Party is calling for tougher tests for New Zealand’s teachers and higher standards for renewing their practising certificates.

Party leader David Seymour told TVNZ’s Q+A he wants all primary and intermediate teachers to undertake professional development in maths, science and English annually, alongside the current requirement of te reo and Māori culture.

Seymour says his policy is about ensuring children are being taught to the highest standards.

However, the Principals’ Federation says trainee teachers just need more time and are instead calling for longer training courses for primary school teachers.

Those calls follow concerns around New Zealand’s declining test scores internationally. Earlier this month, Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said many of the country’s teachers are struggling with their confidence when it comes to teaching maths.

Tributes for MMA fighter

Tributes are pouring in for MMA fighter Fau Vake who has died after being assaulted in Auckland.

The 25-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition last Sunday after he was attacked while waiting for a taxi. The gym Vake trained at confirmed his death yesterday.

His partner, Christina Williams, paid tribute to him last night, where she also promised to give their young daughter “the best life”.

Four men have been charged with common assault and injuring with intent since Vake was attacked, however Vake’s City Kickboxing teammate, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, is calling for harsher charges.

Bashir defends Diana interview

The reporter who used “deceitful behaviour” to secure a world exclusive interview with Princess Diana in 1995 has spoken out following a damning report into the event.

Martin Bashir told the Sunday Times he never wanted to harm Diana - and doesn’t believe he did.

“Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents,” he says.

Diana’s sons, Princes William and Harry, have both criticised the BBC since the report into Bashir’s interview was released on Friday.

Prince William says the deceitful way in which the interview was secured fed his mother’s paranoia.

Prince Harry says the report raises issues that are bigger than just the BBC and that “the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took [Diana’s] life".

Apology for fake dating promo

A listener of The Edge radio station says she was made to feel “like the butt of a cruel joke” after she was set up to date two men who weren’t who they said they were.

The woman told 1 NEWS she signed up to The Edge’s “The Masked Single” promotion last month, hoping to find a genuine relationship. She later learned the station used interns to pose as prospective dates.

The revelation comes as MediaWorks goes under the spotlight for alleged bullying and misconduct within the company.

Other news of note this morning:

- At least 14 people are dead after a cable car accident in northern Italy overnight.

- New Covid cases across the US have tumbled to rates not seen in nearly a year, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe cases and the spread of the virus.

- Waikato patients on elective surgery waiting lists can expect more delays the longer a cyber attack on the region's public hospitals takes to resolve.

- Finance Minister Grant Robertson says he’s keeping a close watch on interest rates following last week’s Budget announcement.

- BNZ says it may close the accounts of customers who are using online payments to send abusive messages.

- A four-piece band of Italian rockers has won the Eurovision Song Contest.

- And a New Zealand inventor has created the world's first boat made from ...wool?

And finally...

Simone Biles warms up for competition. Source: Associated Press

What do you do when the Covid pandemic derails your plans, leaving you with a lot more time on your hands?

If you’re reigning Olympic gymnastics champ Simone Biles, you use that time to practice a sensational vault previously only done by men.

Biles returned to competition for the first time in 18 months over the weekend and casually made history by landing the Yurchenko double pike on the vault.