Morning Briefing May 20: Survey reveals NZ’s sexual assault silence

New figures show levels of reporting sexual violence in New Zealand are worryingly low.

Source: istock.com

The second annual New Zealand Crime and Victims survey released this morning has found 94 per cent of sexual assaults were not reported to police in the past year.

The report also found 29 per cent of Kiwis have experienced intimate partner violence or sexual violence at some point of their lives, with women three times more likely to experience sexual violence.

Ministry of Justice sector deputy secretary Tim Hampton says the survey is "enlightening and sobering".

Women’s Refuge says the number of sexual assaults not being reported is “extremely worrying”. Chief executive Dr Ang Jury says they’re particularly concerned with the survey’s note that people under financial pressure are more likely to experience sexual violence at some point in their lives.

“This is not great news when it comes to lowering this figure, considering the economic situation we most likely will be facing,” she says.

The report is the country's largest survey of crime, interviewing 8000 people each year. This latest survey has shown no other significant change in New Zealand’s crime levels in the past year.

Sign up to get the Morning Briefing delivered direct to your inbox – here.

Tracing app lands early

The Government’s official solution for contact tracing during the Covid-19 outbreak made a surprise early appearance last night.

Officially due for release today, the NZ COVID Tracer app became available for download on Apple's App Store and the Android Play Store ahead of time.

The “digital diary” works by scanning QR codes on official NZ COVID Tracer posters.

Dr Michelle Dickinson says modelling suggests around 60 per cent of the population need to use the app for it to be successful.

The app’s roll-out comes as New Zealand records another day with no new cases of Covid-19.

The country’s total number of cases did increase by four, however, with several people added to the tally as “historic” cases.

Despite the encouraging numbers, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there’s “still a long way to go” before New Zealand can move to Alert Level 1.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to release more details about that Alert Level today.

Is it time to rethink the commute?

With lockdown slashing traffic pollution by around 75 per cent, climate scientists and business leaders are calling on New Zealand companies to rethink work-related travel.

Business leader Theresa Gattung says she wants to see Kiwis commit to a 20 per cent drop in face-to-face meetings.

She says investments made in more online technology “shouldn’t be squandered” and should be used to help preserve the environment.

Meanwhile, demand for public transport has slumped under Alert Level 2, with Auckland seeing just a third of its usual travellers.

Wellington passengers are also reporting low numbers, while services in Christchurch are only getting 45 per cent of their usual business.

Go forth and holiday, Kiwis told

The Government is hoping Kiwis will travel a bit further than their local bus routes in order to prop up local tourism.

Prime Minister Ardern visited Rotorua yesterday and urged people to get out and explore the country while borders remain shut to incoming tourists.

With lockdown now lifted, the upcoming Queen's Birthday weekend is shaping up to be a big one, and Ms Ardern has hinted encouraging domestic tourism could lead to extra public holidays.

Tourism operators are keen for a one-off public holiday this year after missing out on two recent long weekends during lockdown.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa's Chris Roberts says operators' takings can triple on holiday weekends.

Meanwhile, Seven Sharp’s Jeremy Wells has taken on that domestic travel advice and rediscovered the good old-fashioned Kiwi roadie with a trip to the “Arrowtown of the Waikato” - Matamata.

Bridges facing no-confidence vote?

National’s Simon Bridges might be saying his leadership is safe after a horror poll earlier in the week, but the Herald reports he’s expected to face a no-confidence vote when his caucus meets next Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger has also weighed in on the National leadership drama, telling RNZ he’s backing MP Todd Muller as the party’s next leader.

In other political news, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says he’s appealing a High Court decision after it dismissed allegations last month that his privacy was breached by a leak to media of his superannuation repayments in 2017.

Mr Peters now claims he knows who leaked the documents.

Māori woman’s Ponsonby hate mail

A woman living in one of New Zealand’s most expensive suburbs has been targeted in a racist letter written by someone claiming to be a neighbour.

Rose Greaves has lived in Ponsonby for more than seven years and told TVNZ1’s Marae she’s been a target for abuse over that time.

She’s recently received a letter from a neighbour that says she’s “an embarrassment to Ponsonby”.

"Please, please do Ponsonby a favour and get Housing NZ to transfer you,” the letter says. "You are not liked and not welcomed here."

Ms Greaves says the letter is “tame” compared to previous abuse.

Other news of note this morning:

More than one in three Māori and Pasifika people are living in damp houses, according to new numbers released by Stats NZ.

A search is underway for two Tasman trampers who haven't come back after setting off in the Kahurangi National Park more than a week ago.

A man has died after being shot by police near Waitara yesterday afternoon.

Auckland Council staff earning more than $100,000 a year have been asked to take pay cuts, as the impact from Covid-19 brings unexpected costs and falling revenue.

And conservationists stranded on one of the most remote places on Earth have been rescued by the UK military.

And finally...

Source: Seven Sharp

Have a few ‘Covid kilos’ got you dreading the day you have to abandon the elasticated waistbands of lockdown? (Guilty.)

Between all the boredom baking, extra alcohol and disruptions to routines that went on during Alert Levels 3 and 4, there’s a little more of us to love right now.