Morning Briefing May 20: How deep into debt is the Govt prepared to go?

The Government's spending plans are set to be revealed, US President Joe Biden takes a tougher line on the Gaza conflict, and concerns are raised over MediaWorks' culture review.

Grant Robertson speaks to media about Budget 2021. Source: Getty

The Government is set to outline its spending plans for the year ahead with details of its latest Budget due for release this afternoon.

While last year’s Budget focused on keeping businesses afloat through the pandemic, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says this year’s spending will be about “securing our recovery”.

Several pre-Budget announcements have already been made, outlining spending in education, women’s health and cutting emissions.

Robertson has already warned the Government won’t be able to fulfil all its promises in the one Budget. He’s also dampened down any expectations of major new measures to tackle New Zealand’s housing headaches, saying most of that plan was announced in March.

But all shall finally be revealed when Budget 2021 is released at 2pm. You can watch TVNZ 1 from then for the 1 NEWS Budget Special, hosted by Q+A’s Jack Tame, and follow 1News.co.nz for the latest updates and reactions to the Government’s plans.

Sign up to get the Morning Briefing delivered direct to your inbox – here.

Vaccine costs revealed

The Government has already revealed a large slice of the Budget pie will be going towards the country’s Covid vaccine programme.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed the vaccine spend figures for the first time yesterday, saying $1.4 billion has been allocated to the rollout.

It comes as the Government continues to field criticism of its vaccination plans after the Auditor-General noted a “real risk” the programme will miss its deadline.

Although Hipkins admits he’s also nervous about a gap in vaccine supply before July and delivery delays after that, he rejects claims the rollout has been a failure.

Meanwhile, Wellingtonians with Covid-19 symptoms are being reminded to get tested after more weak positive coronavirus results were detected in the region’s wastewater samples yesterday.

The Ministry of Health still believes the results are likely due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus but is urging people to get a Covid test.

Fears 'toxic culture' won’t change

Current and former MediaWorks radio staff say they fear nothing will change at the company despite a current culture review.

The company’s investigation was sparked by allegations of assault, harassment and bullying which surfaced on an Instagram, but some who have submitted to the review told 1 NEWS they’re sceptical over whether there will be consequences for those accused.

MediaWorks says it acknowledges staff “likely have concerns” but it’s encouraging people to submit those to the QC review.

While the current review won’t make factual findings in relation to any employee or contractor, the company says it’s not ruling out separate investigations into individuals.

Biden takes tougher line

As violence continues in Gaza, US President Joe Biden has told his Israeli counterpart he expects "significant de-escalation" in the current conflict. However, Benjamin Netanyahu says he’s “determined to carry on”.

It comes as Israel turns their weapons towards their neighbours, firing artillery shells at “a number of targets in Lebanese territory” in response to four rockets fired from Lebanon.

Meanwhile, protesters from the groups Wellington Palestine and Alternative Jewish Voices are calling on the New Zealand Government to recognise Palestinian statehood and condemn Israel's military action.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman also attempted to put forward a proposal to recognise Palestinian statehood during Parliament's sitting yesterday. The matter wasn’t taken up due to objection.

And days after assuring the Prime Minister military equipment recently sent to Israel isn’t being used in the current conflict, Ministry of Foreign Affairs bosses are now refusing to tell Kiwis who the equipment was sent to. Officials say this is due to "commercial in confidence reasons".

Hospitals on alert

The entire public health system is on high alert following this week’s cyber attack targeting Waikato DHB.

Hospitals in the region are still operating at limited capacity, with elective surgeries postponed and some patients transferred to other parts of the country.

The problems in Waikato come as the fallout continues from a similar cyber attack in Ireland. The Financial Times is now reporting medical and other personal information about Irish patients is being shared online by hackers.

Government cyber security agency CERT NZ told RNZ’s Checkpoint they’re seeing an increase in attacks where hackers aim to exploit IT system weaknesses for ransom. They’re urging affected companies not to pay those ransoms.

Sick leave bill passes

A bill to double employee sick leave from five to 10 days has passed in Parliament.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of people staying home when sick and that this bill will help stop bugs from spreading through the community.

The law change was one of Labour's 2020 election promises.

Other news of note this morning:

- The use of a controversial sanction cutting beneficiaries’ allowances has nearly doubled under the Labour Government.

- Details of a legal spat between the West Coast commune of Gloriavale and some of its former members can finally be made public.

- Education Minister Chris Hipkins says it will be "a damn good thing" to give students an understanding of New Zealand history and discrimination that led to disadvantage.

- A senior Mongols gang member has been arrested in Canterbury after being wanted by police for nearly a year.

- International building giant James Hardie has come out swinging in court, saying its cladding system wasn't installed properly.

- Re: looks at a new study that’s found young workers are more burnt out than any other age group.

- A concerned mum has delivered a petition to Parliament demanding compulsory seat belts on school buses.

- And another royal baby is on the way, with Princess Beatrice revealing she’s pregnant with her first child.

And finally...

Source: istock.com

There are two types of people in this world - those who make their beds and those who don't. But those who do are apparently setting themselves up for success.