Morning Briefing May 18: School gates open to excitement – and anxiety

It’s been more than seven weeks since classrooms were full, but this morning marks a return to school for the vast majority of the country’s children.

Source: 1 NEWS

However, things won’t be back to normal just yet, with strict hygiene measures and social distancing still at play.

The wider return to schools and early learning centres comes as New Zealand’s latest confirmed case of Covid-19 is revealed as a pre-schooler linked to the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch.

The boy is the fifth person in that age group to be diagnosed with the virus, with another 16 listed as probable cases.

The Ministry of Health won’t comment on whether those children presented with different symptoms to adults.

The Ministry has, however, reminded people to keep up physical distancing in their return to school and work today, and says any anxiety over the move to life at Alert Level 2 is “completely normal”.

“It’s okay to notice that it feels different and to reach out to someone to talk about it or to look for useful tips and guidance online.”

Big boost for sport

A support package worth more than a quarter of a billion dollars has been revealed for New Zealand’s sports sector.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson says the money is in recognition of the important role sport plays in communities and is available to teams at all levels.

As Stuff reports, the funding split between professional and grassroots sport is not yet specified, with questions over who’s first in the queue for the handout.

One of those teams welcoming any help from the sports relief package is the Warriors.

Currently based in Australia for the resumption of the NRL, the club’s revenue streams have been slashed in the wake of Covid-19, including a $3 million hit in not being able to host any matches themselves.

Meanwhile, TVNZ’s Sunday programme spoke to new All Blacks captain Sam Cane last night, who says he can’t wait to lead the side in a Test when that day arrives.

While he says sport feels less important during a pandemic, he adds that sport does have a place once people have been through a bit of hardship, “bringing a bit of joy and bringing communities back together”.

Calls for pause on petrol tax

National are calling for a halt to the latest petrol tax increase, saying the Government shouldn’t be collecting tax to fund projects that are on hold.

With Covid-19 seeing Auckland’s planned light rail network put on the backburner, National leader Simon Bridges says the petrol tax, which was supposed to help fund that project, should also be paused.

"There's a lot of New Zealanders who are doing it tougher and tougher through Covid-19 [and] the economic effects of that. Let's put [the petrol tax] on hold,” Mr Bridges told 1 NEWS.

The Automobile Association (AA) is also in support of deferring the tax, however the Government says they need the revenue in order to continue building transport infrastructure around the country and helping the economy recover.

Extra cash for caregivers

Approximately 14,000 caregivers are to get extra money for looking after children, with the Government announcing a support package of $210 million over the next four years.

It includes increases to the unsupported child’s benefit, orphan’s benefit and foster care allowance.

Children's Minister Tracey Martin says the financial commitment will help ensure youth being cared for by extended family or non-kin carers have equal opportunities to those in state care.

The announcement follows criticisms from several quarters that last week’s Budget had little focus on social welfare.

The Luminaries hits screens

Eva Green in The Luminaries Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand novel that made a big splash on the world stage got the small screen treatment last night, with the world premiere of six-part series The Luminaries.

Writer Eleanor Catton has reinvented her Booker Prize-winning book for television, which has become the largest TV production the country has ever seen for a local story.

Commissioned by the BBC, the tale of love, revenge and murder in 1860s New Zealand managed to wrap up well before Covid-19 shut down the local film industry – but dozens of other productions have not been so lucky.

Other news of note this morning:

Around 50 firefighters were needed to tackle a large blaze near Christchurch last night.

A man has been charged with murder after the sudden death of a man on the Kāpiti Coast.

There are calls for Pacific governments and New Zealand to work together to get stranded seasonal workers home.

As one hospitality company lays off half its workforce, an employment specialist is warning employers they must be fair and transparent when making staff redundant.

With the world’s first Covid-19 travel bubble now formed over in Europe, the holiday hotspot of Bali is also hoping to have tourists back on its beaches by October.

Mount Everest is getting re-measured while most climbers are blocked during the Covid-19 crisis.

And can dogs sniff out Covid-19? That’s a question researchers in the UK are trying to answer.

And finally...

Have you spent the weekend catching up with friends and family not seen since the country first went into lockdown? You’re not alone. People up and down New Zealand have been reuniting with loved ones since the move to Level 2.