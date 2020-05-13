Morning Briefing May 13: Government feels pressure over funeral rules

With New Zealand moving to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 tomorrow morning, limits on the number of people allowed at funerals and tangihanga continue to be a source of controversy.

Level 2 rules had originally seen gatherings such as weddings and funerals limited to 100 people, but that was backtracked this week, with the limit remaining at 10.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she knows the 10-person limit “is causing pain” but says the reasoning is based on the “risky behaviour” of “coming together to be with others”.

The Funeral Directors Association of New Zealand has condemned the Level 2 limit, calling it a "cruel and heartless blow to the thousands of New Zealand families who have lost loved ones".

Amongst those hurting over the continued limits is the family of the man who took the Government to court to win the right to leave isolation to be with his dying father.

Oliver Christiansen told the Herald he and his family are “in a state of shock” over the Level 2 limits and are now having to adjust plans for his father’s funeral.

The National Party is also against the 10-person limit on funerals, with leader Simon Bridges saying it’s “inhumane”.

The Party has cited those concerns as a reason for opposing the first and second readings of a new Covid-19 law last night.

With the law required to enforce Level 2 rules, further readings of the bill will continue this morning.

Meanwhile, it appears those funeral rules were openly flouted in Matamata yesterday, with at least 60 people gathering to farewell a gang member.

Level 2 takes shape

Away from the funeral limit controversy, Kiwis are adjusting to other Level 2 rules.

Many team sports at club level are still not possible, with Sport NZ confirming the 10-person gathering limit also applies to community sport.

The decision rules out some of the country’s biggest winter codes until at least May 25, when the limits will be reviewed.

Professional sports competitions are not restricted by the 10-person rule and are instead being treated in line with guidance on workplaces.

As far as other workplaces go, the Prime Minister is encouraging flexible work hours or working from home during Level 2, to alleviate crowds on public transport.

Meanwhile, Countdown says its supermarkets will go back to their regular opening times from tomorrow, however they will continue to limit the number of customers in store at any one time.

Other businesses, from hairdressers to fishing boat charters, are still grappling with an influx of bookings ahead of the Level 2 move.

And as health authorities revealed there were no new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, they also discussed rules for hospital visits at Level 2.

Those visits will be managed by each DHB, with high risk areas generally allowing one visitor and one visit per day.

People are being encouraged to check with hospitals before deciding to visit.

Tackling a backlog of surgeries

The Government has revealed a bumper health funding pledge of nearly $4 billion over four years to clear the country’s surgery backlog.

This includes a one-off injection of $282 million for medical procedures delayed by the Covid-19 crisis.

The Government says the extra cash will fund an estimated 153,000 operations, scans and other specialist appointments.

Meanwhile, the National Party has criticised the Government’s priorities after Racing Minister Winston Peters revealed a $72.5 million emergency support package for New Zealand's racing industry.

National’s Paula Bennett asked if there will be more money going to horse racing than Pharmac in the Budget. Pharmac is receiving a $10 million funding increase for the next financial year.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson responded to Ms Bennett, saying “the 15,000 people directly employed by the racing industry and the 60,000 indirectly employed by the racing industry will be pleased to know that the Government values all jobs in New Zealand”.

The Government says past studies indicate racing contributes $1.6 billion to the economy each year.

Sky City defends contact tracing

Sky City is defending the use of its premier membership scheme as a contact tracing tool.

All businesses must have some form of contact tracing system in order to operate at Level 2, so the casino giant says only members will be able to access gaming floors when they reopen. Anyone else who wants to enter will have to join up to Sky City’s scheme.

The move has outraged the Problem Gambling Foundation, who say there are other contact tracing tools that can be used. Others have also raised privacy issues over the move.

An election like we’ve never seen

Covid-19 means Election 2020 will look very different to previous elections.

The Government has revealed a range of new measures for keeping voters and election workers safe while they take part – including asking people to bring their own pens to the booths.

Meanwhile, former National MP Jami-Lee Ross has launched his own political party ahead of the election.

Mr Ross says the Advance New Zealand Party will focus on the freedom and sovereignty of New Zealanders, while creating a new economic plan for getting through the coronavirus pandemic.

Other news of note this morning:

The Chinese city of Wuhan is reportedly planning to test its entire population of 11 million people for Covid-19.

Winston Peters has raised the possibility of the end of the hongi due to Covid-19, however Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says a handshake can be just as dangerous.

Police are investigating after four women reported being assaulted in separate incidents in Palmerston North this month.

Stuff is asking if Covid-19 has doomed recycling in New Zealand.

A courier app dubbed the Uber of parcels is being touted as a way to ease a massive backlog of deliveries.

And a debut novelist has won the country’s richest literary prize.

A mock buffet experiment demonstrates the spread of germs Source: 1 NEWS

Scientists in Japan have demonstrated how quickly viruses can spread at a buffet.

The experiment saw fluorescent paint, representing germs, applied to one person’s hands.

He was then joined by 10 other people at a mock buffet and left to mingle among them for half an hour, before the lights were cut and all the places the “germs” had reached were revealed.