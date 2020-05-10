Morning Briefing May 11: Budget reveals and Level 2 decisions

Another big week begins for New Zealand, with a decision today over moving the country to Level 2 of the Covid-19 alert system and the Government delivering its Budget on Thursday.

Some indications on where money will be spent have already been given, with another pre-Budget announcement this morning detailing an increase in funding for victims of family and sexual violence.

The increase of $183 million over four years will go towards support services for victims of family violence and elder abuse, as well as prevention services. Another $19.9 million will go towards specialist responses for victims of strangulation.

Women’s Refuge is one of those welcoming the extra funding, saying it means they can continue to provide critical services for some of the country’s most vulnerable.

The Government says the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of such services.

With people finding it harder to escape their abusers during lockdown, there’s been a surge in domestic violence in New Zealand, mirroring a trend that’s also being seen overseas.

Pharmac funding criticised

Another pre-Budget announcement yesterday saw the Government committing to an increase in funding for Pharmac of $160 million over four years.

Health Minister David Clark says the funding will allow the country to secure its medicine supply in the wake of Covid-19 disruptions, while “expanding the range of funded treatments where possible”.

However, the cash injection doesn’t go far enough for some.

Pharmac says the added costs of the pandemic have forced the postponement of several plans to progress the purchase of drugs, including for cancer patients.

The Breast Cancer Foundation says the Government shouldn’t use the pandemic as a reason to back away from new cancer drug plans.

Meanwhile, National’s health spokesperson says it’s “pathetic” that $10 million of extra funding has been allocated for the next year out of the $160 million total announced.

Michael Woodhouse says it “isn’t going anywhere near what’s needed just to stand still”.

Country awaits Level 2 decision

New Zealand will learn later today if it’s moving to Covid-19 Alert Level 2. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to reveal that decision at 4pm.

She’s previously said the move will only take place if the latest health data shows it’s safe to do so.

Some health experts, including University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker, say the country needs a few more weeks at Level 3. He’s due to elaborate on that statement on TVNZ’s Breakfast just after 7am.

Some countries who’ve recently eased their lockdown restrictions are starting to see infections of Covid-19 increase again.

This includes Germany, where the reproduction rate (the number of people each patient infects) is now above 1, indicating the number of infections is rising.

South Korea is also reporting its highest daily number of cases in a month, following an outbreak around several nightclubs visited by an infected person.

Health authorities reported two new confirmed cases of the virus in New Zealand yesterday, as they reminded Kiwis that the country is still at Alert Level 3.

With more than 1000 breaches of Level 3 restrictions reported so far, people are being urged to remain vigilant ahead of any move to Level 2.

Back to making babies?

Fertility clinics across New Zealand and their patients are just some of those looking forward to a potential loosening of lockdown restrictions.

Dr Mary Birdsall of Fertility Associates says the plans of around 1,100 women have been disrupted due to Covid-19.

She says while the wait through lockdown is unlikely to have a long-term impact on people’s fertility journey, it’s been a cause of significant stress for some.

The Government currently funds two rounds of IVF treatment for women under 40, but only if they fit strict health criteria.

From there it gets expensive, with each private treatment attempt costing up to $15,000. And with New Zealand heading into a recession, fertility clinics are expecting business to drop.

Virus a boon for fraudsters

The Serious Fraud Office is warning Kiwis that criminals will likely begin targeting Covid-19 relief schemes after seeing a rise in scams overseas.

The SFO says they have the advantage of seeing what’s been happening in other jurisdictions, where there’s been targeting of wage and business stimulus programmes, as well as the procurement process around purchasing PPE.

The SFO is currently working with government departments to make sure appropriate measures are in place to counter such risks.

Shock over paintings

An Auckland artist who painted two Māori women without their consent, including Te Karere's Oriini Kaipara, has withdrawn her portraits from public sale.

Ms Kaipara was shocked when she received messages asking if portraits by Samantha Payne were of her.

“Help. Someone is selling my moko,” Ms Kaipara wrote in response.

A second woman, Taaniko Nordstrom, also had her image used in a painting. The portraits have since been taken down from social media.

Other news of note this morning:

A manhunt is underway for a prisoner who escaped custody in Wellington last night.

Ten people have been arrested as more than 100 protesters opposed coronavirus lockdown measures in Melbourne.

The number of people confirmed as infected with Covid-19 globally passes the four million mark.

A petition to ban freedom camping has been withdrawn following threats of violence.

Photos from space taken a year apart show the stark effects of drought in Hawke's Bay.

And a local photographer has captured images of all 400 of Stewart Island's residents amid the threat of Covid-19.

And finally...

Hadyn Jones’ Good Sorts segment has always aimed to bring a bit of good news to the fore and last night’s lockdown edition was no exception.

We got to meet four-year-old Esme, who’s been battling Burkitt's lymphoma – but she’s had some very, very good news to share.