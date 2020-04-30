Morning Briefing May 1: Trans-Tasman bubbles and medical breakthroughs

The Deputy Prime Minister says New Zealand and Australia are “beating the crap” out of Covid-19 and could have a trans-Tasman bubble at Alert Level 2.

Current guidance means only essential domestic travel is allowed during Level 2, however Winston Peters says the trans-Tasman travel deal could become a reality if certain conditions are met.

Those conditions include an absence of community transmission of the virus, as well as no quarantine period in either country.

Mr Peters says the move could help speed up the economic recovery for both New Zealand and Australia.

His bold assertions came on the same day Air New Zealand celebrated its 80th birthday.

The airline put on a brave face to mark the milestone amid the catastrophic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business.

Stuff reports Mr Peters hinted the taxpayer may have a greater stake in the airline going forward, too, alluding to a shake-up in how the company is run.

"Every time [Air NZ] went belly up it went back to the taxpayer,” he says. “This time it’s staying with the taxpayer.”

How to move to Level 2?

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has outlined what it will take for New Zealand to move to Alert Level 2.

She says the country needs to demonstrate we still have control of the virus, which means no big surges in cases of Covid-19 and ensuring there’s no community transmission. Other considerations include community testing, contact tracing and physical distancing.

Former Chief Science Advisor Sir Peter Gluckman told the epidemic response committee yesterday that many experts think a move to Level 2 should be several weeks away.

New Zealand had three new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, including Nelson’s first confirmed case in three weeks, with an employee at New World Stoke testing positive for the virus.

The woman worked in-store three times before going into isolation, however the risk to other staff members and the public is considered to be low.

Meanwhile, authorities say all 265 seasonal workers tested for the virus in Te Puke have returned negative results.

And an urgent review investigating the impact of Covid-19 on New Zealand’s aged care homes has also got underway, with a focus on the five clusters that broke out in rest homes around the country.

Boosted winter payments kick in

There’s some reprieve for low income families today as the Government’s winter energy payments begin.

This year’s payment has been doubled as part of the economic response to Covid-19 and will see couples receiving $1400 and single people $900 between now and October.

The Government says 850,000 Kiwis are set to receive the payments, with more than a million people benefiting from the move once children and other household members are included.

Meanwhile, the Government is also fast-tracking measures to protect people from loan sharks due to the financial stresses brought on by Covid-19.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi says the measures have been brought forward to help save Kiwis from being trapped in debt from high-cost loans.

Heat goes on fast food chains

The incredible demand for takeaways during New Zealand’s move to Level 3 has heaped all kinds of pressure on the fast food industry this week.

Outlets are being urged to take stricter precautions, with frustration over the handling of takeaways behind many of the 1,035 Level 3 breaches reported to police so far.

Authorities are now warning they can take action if necessary, with WorkSafe given the ability to shut a business down in serious cases.

Fast food outlets are experiencing other problems too, with the Herald reporting some McDonald’s restaurants may have to close their doors due to a shortage of ingredients.

And Stuff reports Invercargill’s two KFC stores are now closed until tomorrow after they both ran out of chicken.

A major medical breakthrough?

An antiviral drug developed to fight Ebola is being hailed as a potential game-changer in the battle against Covid-19.

Scientists in the US claim trials of Remdesivir have shown it can help patients recover faster from the virus.

The US government is now working to make the medication available to patients as quickly as possible, although some are urging caution around the drug.

Meanwhile, back in New Zealand, the Director-General of Health says the country doesn’t currently have plans to develop its own Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says New Zealand will instead work closely with Australia and other international vaccine developers, with details expected “within the next week”.

Other news of note this morning:

As Parliament passes a tax support package under urgency, Seven Sharp looks at where the money for the Government’s Covid-19 policies actually comes from.

Women’s Refuge officials say they’re anticipating a surge of family violence reports as the country begins to move out of lockdown.

The trailer of a fully laden stock truck has crashed into the Karangahake Gorge, killing and injuring cows, and creating a tough scene for rescue workers.

Ski field operators are looking at all options as they head into what’s expected to be an extremely quiet season.

Youthline has seen a surge in the number of young Kiwis accessing its services during the Covid-19 pandemic, while organisations working with homeless youth are having to get innovative in how to help them during lockdown.

And the Prime Minister’s feather-earring fashion statement at a recent media briefing has seen demand for the upcycled jewellery soar.

And finally...

Police dog McCaw was stabbed while hunting an alleged offender in Rotorua. Source: Supplied

A police dog named after former All Black Richie McCaw is recovering well after being stabbed in Rotorua this month.

McCaw (the dog) was injured while tracking an alleged offender in Fordlands, but is now back to enjoying a treat or two while completing his rehab following surgery on his neck.