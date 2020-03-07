Morning Briefing March 9: Predator Free 2050, Coronavirus, Police Apology

The Government has this morning unveiled the details of its ambitious quest to achieve a predator free New Zealand by 2050.

In what Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has described as a “world first”, the newly outlined plans are designed to save thousands of native plants and wildlife from extinction.

Ms Sage says the strategy unveiled today sets out a structure for permanently eradicating their biggest threat - rats and mustelids like stoats and possums – in the next 30 years.

Kiwis on quarantined ships

While no new cases of coronavirus were discovered in New Zealand yesterday, several Kiwis have found themselves on more quarantined cruise ships around the world.

One New Zealander is among the 150 tourists and crew on board a ship on Egypt’s Nile River where 45 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Four other Kiwis are also confirmed to be on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast, where 21 crew and passengers have tested positive for the virus. All 3,500 people on board that ship are due to be tested in the coming days.

Meanwhile, back in New Zealand, the country’s biggest banks will meet with Finance Minister Grant Robertston today to discuss the ongoing economic impact of Covid-19. A support package for businesses and workers will also be discussed when Cabinet meets today.

Other coronavirus developments overnight include:

Travel chaos has erupted in Italy as it quarantines its northern regions.

A hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre has collapsed in south-eastern China, killing 10 people.

And Western Australian officials are scrambling following their latest confirmed case of the disease, with a woman falling ill and being tested – but choosing to attend a concert before getting her results.

Police apologise for Pride attack reaction

Police have apologised to a man who officers refused to escort past his assailants after a homophobic attack following the Wellington Pride Parade.

Joe Perrone tearfully told 1 News last night of an attack he and his partner suffered after the event – but said he was most upset by the response by police. Despite his desperate pleas to be escorted to safety, Mr Perrone says a policewoman refused.

However, he says police have since apologised and agreed to have a hui with other LGBTQ organisations about the matter.

The incident comes after divisions in the rainbow community over the involvement of organisations like the military and police in the Wellington Pride Parade.

Several rainbow groups excluded themselves from the event this year, as did all of New Zealand's major banks.

The kindness of strangers

Manal Dokhan Source: 1 NEWS

It’s been nearly a year since an unthinkable massacre at two of Christchurch’s mosques, and as the country prepares to remember the 51 innocent lives lost that day, TVNZ’s Sunday programme has revealed two tales of survival, courage and starting over.

Janet McIntyre brings us the story of Wasseim Sati, a talented barber who was due to start his new business before being shot in his place of prayer. Now, a year on, that business is back on track, thanks to the generosity of locals.

And Tania Page meets Manal Dokhan, who lost her husband, Mohsin, in the shootings. Here, she speaks about life since then – and the kind stranger who has walked beside her and become her friend.

Other news of note this morning:

Israel Adesanya has retained his UFC middleweight title following an underwhelming win over Yoel Romero.

Four men begin their trial today over the death of 298 people on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

Bahrain has announced its Formula One race will now run without spectators due to coronavirus fears.

And former US President Bill Clinton has spoken of his infamous affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in a new documentary series – saying he blames presidential pressures and his anxieties for what happened all those years ago.

And finally...