Morning Briefing March 6: Coronavirus, panic-buying, US election

As Australia tries to contain its own outbreak of Covid-19, the country is also battling a new coronavirus-related problem: the panic buying of toilet paper.

Many supermarkets around the country have found their shelves of toilet paper cleared in minutes as panicked shoppers look to stock up – and it’s causing some ugly scenes. There are reports of knives being pulled in scuffles over the product, while a man has been tasered in regional New South Wales after a fight broke out over toilet paper in one supermarket.

A bidet retailer in the same state says they’ve also been inundated with calls from people seeking a toilet paper alternative. And an Australian newspaper has done their bit to help with the shortage – by printing an extra eight pages to be used as toilet paper.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, where some Auckland supermarkets experienced their own panic-buying of supplies last weekend, people are being urged to disregard comments made by senior National Party MP David Bennett, who encouraged the public to go out and panic buy.

Pandemic plan put to the test

The Government’s plan for containing the coronavirus outbreak is being put to the test after a third case of the disease was confirmed yesterday.

The latest case represents the first domestic transmission of Covid-19 in New Zealand, given the man hadn’t left the country, but had close contact with family who recently travelled to Iran.

The results of a fourth person suspected to have the virus are expected to be officially released today, however an Auckland woman diagnosed with the disease earlier this week told Stuff her husband has also tested positive.

Meanwhile, doctors are asking other people who suspect they may have coronavirus to seek help over the phone rather than visit medical centres. They warn that they may have to close entire clinics if people infect them or other staff.

Warren ends presidential campaign

In breaking news this morning, CNN reports Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the US presidential race after another disappointing finish on Super Tuesday. The Massachusetts senator reportedly told staff on a call today that she’s suspending her campaign.

The news comes a day after former US vice-president Joe Biden scored key Super Tuesday victories.

Damning report into facilities

The Chief Ombudsman has described parts of Waikato DHB’s mental health facilities as “degrading and untenable”.

A damning report into the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre found a high use of seclusion and physical restraints, as well as overcrowding in four units. A number of high profile deaths, including that of Nicky Stevens, have been linked to the centre.

The DHB says it’s largely supportive of the report’s findings, and says the Waikato region has experienced a significant increase in demand for mental health services recently.

The “gross” Chinese food stereotype

The coronavirus’ likely origins in a Wuhan wet market has seen Chinese people demonised for their eating habits.

As Re: points out in this excellent feature, it’s a narrative that fits the classic stereotype of Chinese people being “dirty” eaters, which can lead to cultural shame. But here they talk to several people about their favourite foods, like chicken feet and meat floss, and how they’re learning to love and appreciate their culture’s cuisine all over again.

Other news of note this morning:

An unauthorised tanker has been illegally taking water from fire hydrants in the towns of Dannevirke and Woodville.

Taika Waititi has signed a deal to make two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series for Netflix.

And while pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, a government department in Hong Kong has discovered they can still test positive for the disease.

And finally...

When you’re a celebrity and find yourself pregnant, it simply won’t do to announce such happy news with a boring group text to friends and family.

But singer Katy Perry might take the prize for most elaborate pregnancy announcement yet, by sharing the news via the music video for her new single, Never Worn White.

Confirming she’s expecting her first baby with actor Orlando Bloom, Perry also said she’s relieved to no longer have to hide the pregnancy.