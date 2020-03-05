Morning Briefing, March 5: US election, coronavirus, midwives' pay

Good morning, here’s what you need to know this Thursday.

Joe Biden is the big winner in the Democrats' US election race as billionaire Michael Bloomberg drops out, Italy is closing all schools and colleges due to the coronavirus epidemic, and the bill to fix community midwives' pay is set at $50 million.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has ended his run for the US presidency after Joe Biden surged to wins in nine of the 14 states which held votes for the Democrat hopefuls on Super Tuesday. The winner gets to take on Donald Trump in November's election. Bloomberg, who has spent hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money on the race, called it quits after Biden’s back-from-the-dead victories, which sees the former US Vice-President jump ahead of Bernie Sanders in the delegate count – 433 to 388 (1991 are needed to win). Bloomberg backed Biden after he dropped out. But Sanders is far from giving up, saying: “You can’t beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics.”

Virus closes all Italy's schools

The main developments in the coronavirus epidemic worldwide overnight:

Italy 's death toll rose to 107 and its government has confirmed the drastic measure of closing all schools nationwide for two weeks.

's death toll rose to 107 and its government has confirmed the drastic measure of closing all schools nationwide for two weeks. Globally, more than 94,000 people have now contracted the Covid-19 virus, with more than 3200 deaths .

. In Daegu, South Korea , hospitals are so full that about 2300 patients are being cared for elsewhere.

, hospitals are so full that about 2300 patients are being cared for elsewhere. Iran has reported 92 deaths among its 2922 confirmed cases, the most of any country outside China.

has reported 92 deaths among its 2922 confirmed cases, the most of any country outside China. In Europe, some footballers , referees and coaches have been told not to shake hands after lining up for matches.

, referees and coaches have been told not to shake hands after lining up for matches. The Czech Republic, Russia and Germany announced bans on exporting protective gear including face masks.

Third case confirmed in NZ·

Test results have confirmed a third New Zealand case of Covid-19 this morning. It was revealed yesterday that a woman in her thirties who had recently returned from northern Italy has the virus. Her partner's being tested after showing symptoms, but the third confirmed case is another person. The woman in the second case and her family are now in isolation, with health services calling for restraint and calm after they were the target of abuse and bullying on social media.

Meanwhile, the 14-day quarantine period for six New Zealanders evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is ending. They’ll be released from the Whangaparaoa naval base today.

Community midwives' pay fix 'urgent'

The bill for fixing pay and conditions for community midwives is being put at $50 million in a report out this morning. The NZIER says the way they’re funded at the moment isn’t working and needs to be completely revamped, with a hefty cost. It says they aren’t paid for the work they do, and some of these midwives are doing 20 percent more than an equivalent fulltime role.



Other news of note this morning:

Cemeteries in Wellington are about to run out of space, and a councillor says the city needs to work out how it will bury its dead for the next 80-100 years.

Some horse racing clubs are under threat as land may be sold off to save the 'dying industry'.

And a Syrian girl taught by her dad to laugh at the sound of bombs to ease her fear has reached safety in Turkey

And finally...

