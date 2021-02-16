Morning Briefing March 4: Should the Government pay people to isolate?

The Government shoots down an isolation payment proposal despite the idea gathering support from several quarters, and NZ's vaccine rollout gathers pace.

A nurse administers a Covid-19 test. Source: Getty

As confusion continues over whether recent community cases of Covid-19 were supposed to be isolating, attention has turned to how to better support people who are told to stay home for two weeks.

Small businesses and the E tū union agree National’s proposal this week to fully compensate isolating workers is a good one, but the Government has poured cold water on the idea.

National leader Judith Collins says her party’s proposal is about making it easier for people to do the right thing and stay home.

Leading economist Shamubeel Eaqub told TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning the Government’s refusal to adopt National’s idea may not pass a basic cost-benefit analysis and has suggested ACC could financially support people who have to isolate.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is already financially supporting people to stay at home when needed.

He says they “can't financially compensate every possible scenario for every person who has been disadvantaged as a result of Covid-19” and instead are trying to spread financial support as widely as possible.

And as Auckland enters a fifth day at Level 3, more financial assistance is about to become available. Businesses affected by Covid restrictions will be able to apply for the latest round of the wage subsidy from this afternoon.

Although no new community cases of Covid-19 have been recorded for several days, there’s no sign yet that Auckland’s lockdown will lift early.

Officials say they still need to see test results from all relevant contacts connected to the current cluster before making any decision on alert levels.

Fleeing Aucklanders cause concern

Aucklanders who rushed to leave the city ahead of lockdown on Saturday night are still being urged to live like they’re at Level 3.

RNZ reports Northland and Coromandel locals have noticed more out-of-towners this week, with pharmacies filling more prescriptions emailed in from Auckland.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency says almost 10,000 vehicles left Auckland between 9pm Saturday and 6am Sunday, which is far more than usual.

It was revealed yesterday one of those vehicles belonged to Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki, who attended a Rotorua church service hours after fleeing Auckland. Chris Hipkins says that was a “completely irresponsible” move, putting people at risk unnecessarily.

Vaccine rollout gathers pace

New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout will be ramped up significantly as the Government moves to vaccinate border workers’ families from next week.

The move comes as a third batch of Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country yesterday, bringing the total number of doses in New Zealand to 200,000.

Work is also continuing within communities to encourage uptake of the vaccine. Several Pacific Island church leaders in Auckland told 1 NEWS they’ve been urging their congregations to get the jab and dismiss any conspiracy theories around it.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden had some good news for his country’s vaccination campaign, saying the US would have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of May, two months earlier than expected.

The announcement came as Dolly Parton was filmed receiving the Covid vaccine she helped fund. She celebrated the occasion by singing “vaccine” to the tune of her hit song Jolene.

And she wasn’t the only high-profile vaccine recipient yesterday – Brazilian football legend Pelé also lined up for his jab, saying it was an “unforgettable day”.

DHBs face pressure over mastectomies

District health boards across the country are under fire for not presenting breast cancer patients with all post-surgery options.

Only a handful of DHBs currently offer a secondary mastectomy for symmetry reasons. The procedure allows patients with one breast to "go flat" if they're fit for surgery but it’s only offered on a case-by-case basis in most regions.

Breast cancer survivor Sue Garmonsway told 1 NEWS her surgeon shut down her request for a secondary mastectomy and told her she was “struggling with body image issues”. Garmonsway says that assumption was “incredibly upsetting”.

Health Minister Andrew Little has asked ministry staff to ensure all DHBs are presenting breast cancer patients with all post-mastectomy options, if they’re fit for the different surgeries.

Covid derails Women's RWC

1 NEWS has revealed how hosting the Women's Rugby World Cup this year became a logistical nightmare too difficult for organisers to overcome.

The tournament was scheduled for September and October, but World Rugby has recommended it be postponed for 12 months.

The pandemic and the associated costs of putting hundreds of people through quarantine are thought to be factors in the decision, as is the Government’s refusal to help set up training facilities in managed isolation.

Tournament organisers have also been concerned about how to adjust if an entire squad had to be sent home due to any Covid exposure.

Other news of note this morning:

- Life is getting back to normal for the central North Island town of Marton after a bomb scare that triggered an hours-long lockdown yesterday.

- A lack of funding has left the welfare of children in state care unchecked, according to the Children’s Commissioner.

- RNZ reports one of the last acts of the Dirty Politics saga has come to an end after lobbyist Carrick Graham apologised to three public health advocates in court yesterday.

- Protesters against the National Erebus Memorial have put up socially distanced tents in an Auckland park.

- A café owner charged with failing to display a Covid-19 QR code has avoided court by again arguing it’s too dangerous for him to be out during Auckland’s lockdown.

- Online lender Moola will be paying back $2.8 million to current and former borrowers after a Commerce Commission investigation into its fees.

- A group of British scientists have sparked fresh debate after calling for masks to be mandatory for joggers during the pandemic.

- There wasn’t much for Kiwi sports fans to celebrate last night with the Black Caps and Silver Ferns both crashing to losses against Australia.

- And scientists have discovered large sharks that glow in the dark can be found off New Zealand's east coast.

And finally...

Laura Daniel asks Kiwis to pray for Auckland. Source: Seven Sharp

If those of you outside Auckland’s borders haven’t already, please do spare a thought for your fellow citizens trapped in their fourth lockdown of the pandemic.

Seven Sharp’s Laura Daniel would like to remind Kiwis that Aucklanders have got it very hard right now.

As she points out in this public service announcement, some of us can’t access our daily coconut lattes as easily. Others are having to resort to sitting in their parked cars, pretending to be stuck in traffic.