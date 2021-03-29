Morning Briefing March 29: Potential pyramid schemes probed

The Commerce Commission investigates potential pyramid schemes in Auckland and the huge financial fallout from the Suez Canal blockage grows.

The Commerce Commission is investigating several possible pyramid schemes involving registered companies targeting Tongans in churches, community groups, and families across Auckland.

The Commission has received a number of complaints, but 1 NEWS understands many in the Pasifika community have been affected.

It’s believed hundreds have lost money through schemes that are presented as gifting programmes or investments. People are promised if they put in money, they will receive large amounts of cash quickly, but it relies on them bringing in recruits with their cash gifted to the people above them.

The Commerce Commission says if people need to be recruited in order to make money and there’s no real product or service involved, it’s “probably an illegal pyramid scheme” so “don’t risk it”.

Financial fallout from Suez blockage

A giant container ship remains stuck across the Suez Canal after attempts to move it on a high tide failed overnight. But some progress has been made with more tugboats due to join the salvage effort later today.

Maritime historian Sal Mercogliano told TVNZ’s Q+A the next few days will be crucial in determining how quickly the Ever Given can be shifted and the trade corridor reopened. However, he warns it’s unlikely the ship will be moved any time soon.

Several hundred other ships are currently queued up, waiting to pass through the canal.

Lloyds Bank estimates that for every hour the Suez is blocked, half a billion dollars’ worth of goods are unable to be traded. The immediate implications from that are an increase in fuel prices, as well as a shortage of some goods.

Mercogliano says Ever Given’s parent company has begun to reroute its ships around Africa, a "clear indication" the salvage operation will take a long time. He says it’s likely other companies will follow suit.

'Long Covid' a concern

Scientists are warning the country’s healthcare system could see an “ongoing burden” from Kiwis suffering “long Covid”.

University of Auckland immunologist Anna Brooks told the Herald research into the illness is “urgent” in order to understand how prevalent it is in New Zealand and how best to monitor and support Kiwis who could be at risk of long-term conditions.

Meanwhile, the Canterbury District Health Board has begun issuing apologies to patients after a coding error in a local medical appointment system potentially exposed the private information of more than 700 people.

The Ministry of Health says a "relatively small number of people were understandably upset" following the discovery.

A national booking system, using different software to Canterbury’s interim booking system, is currently being developed by the Ministry to support the vaccine programme.

And while those logistics are worked through, National is calling for the Government to set a Covid-19 vaccination target of 70 per cent of adults.

Spokesperson Chris Bishop says New Zealand is one of just a few OECD countries without such a target.

Boom in real estate agents

New Zealand’s supercharged housing market is seeing another spin-off – soaring numbers of people becoming real estate agents.

The second half of 2020 saw the number of new real estate licenses up by 45 per cent compared to the same time in 2019.

The increase is being put down to both the red-hot housing market and people being forced to change careers due to the pandemic.

Harcourts agent Kathryn Anne told 1 NEWS she went from being a stay-at-home mum to selling housing and loves it - but warns it’s not always easy.

“It’s definitely a lot harder than people think,” she says.

Victims waiting years for outcome

Some workplace bullying claims are taking years to resolve after the Employment Relations Authority admitted many cases are caught in a nationwide backlog.

The Government says the delays are due to the pandemic, however lawyers say cases were already building up prior to last year’s lockdown.

Three new authority members have been added to reduce delays, with more expected to be appointed over the coming months.

Other news of note this morning:

- Those over 70 in the UK could receive a Covid-19 booster shot from September to protect them from new variants of the virus, while health experts in the US are calling for similar measures amid fears they may be on the brink of a fourth wave.

- Myanmar generals have thrown a party for Armed Forces Day following the deadliest 24 hours since the country’s military coup began.

- Australia’s Nine Network has requested government assistance after a major cyberattack disrupted its broadcast systems.

- A young girl who was critically injured in a crash outside an Auckland school last week has died.

- Carterton's boil-water notice has been lifted.

- The White Ferns have missed out on a massive upset over Australia in their T20 opener, while the Black Caps have cruised to victory against Bangladesh.

- And the apiculture industry is seeing a surprising – and very welcome – boom, with a record number of Kiwis studying to become beekeepers.

And finally...

Sisu with his stuffed unicorn. Source: Facebook / Duplin County Animal Control

They say crime never pays. Unless, of course, you’re a very good boy.

A stray dog named Sisu has been rewarded for his thieving ways after he broke into a North Carolina store five times to steal the same stuffed unicorn toy.

When animal control was called to the shop, an officer decided to buy Sisu his coveted toy.