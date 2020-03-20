Morning Briefing March 20: Border closures and panic buying

In breaking news this morning, Italy has now officially overtaken China as the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths.

Source: Associated Press

The beleaguered nation’s death toll from the disease now stands at 3,405 – a rise of 427 on the day before.

NZ’s borders close

“In no time in New Zealand’s history has this power been used.”

So said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern late yesterday as she announced the latest measure to combat the spread of coronavirus - a border ban on all non-New Zealand citizens and residents entering the country.

The ban, which came into effect overnight, followed a number of tourists refusing to follow isolation requirements. The new travel restrictions, which also now apply to the previously exempted Pacific, will be reassessed every 16 days.

Just before Ms Ardern announced the new border restrictions, her trans-Tasman counterpart Scott Morrison said Australia was enforcing its own similar ban. Their borders will be closed from this evening.

While those measures were announced, both the New Zealand and Australian dollars found themselves in freefall yesterday afternoon, with the Kiwi reaching an 11-year low and the Australian dollar plunging to a 17-year low.

And as New Zealand’s borders closed, there were increasingly frantic efforts to get Kiwis stuck overseas back home.

MFAT said yesterday the Covid-19 pandemic is the largest consular response the Government has ever undertaken, while Foreign Minister Winston Peters said there were potential plans around mercy flights for stranded New Zealanders.

Some Kiwis say government intervention is their “only hope” in returning home.

Kiwis ignore panic buying pleas

Freight shipments will still be arriving in New Zealand despite the latest border restrictions, but that hasn’t stopped panicked consumers emptying supermarket shelves.

The panic buying phenomenon swept several parts of the country again yesterday, with some supermarkets forced to roll out new rules.

Countdown has now limited the number of items like toilet paper, hand sanitiser, pasta and rice to two per customer, while one Auckland supermarket had to resort to allowing just 10 customers into their store at a time yesterday morning.

Supermarkets say they have enough stock, but are being met with high demand.

Prime Minister Ardern yesterday urged there is no reason to panic buy, saying there would still be food on shelves if shops are given time to restock them.

Still no evidence of community transmission

Another eight cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in New Zealand yesterday, with all of them still related to overseas travel.

Of those cases, two are in the Southern DHB, two in Taranaki, one in Rotorua, two in Auckland and one in Northland.

Following the announcement of confirmed cases in Taranaki, there was some anxiety amongst those who attended the area’s Womad festival last weekend. However health officials say there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases amongst festivalgoers.

New Zealand’s total confirmed cases now stands at 28.

Meanwhile, China’s health ministry says the virus epicentre of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province reported no new cases yesterday.

Kiwis told to keep distance

Amongst the coronavirus-related restrictions rolled out yesterday were further crackdowns on social gatherings.

Those with more than 100 people have now been banned, although schools, universities and workplaces remain exempt.

Anyone found in breach of that edict could face six months imprisonment or a $4000 fine.

Yesterday saw the cancellation of more events around the country, including the upcoming Anzac Day commemorations.

RSA president BJ Clark found himself on the brink of tears as he revealed the unprecedented move yesterday, saying the decision was the hardest thing he’s ever had to do.

Airlines continue to struggle

Details of a $600 million aviation relief package have been revealed by the Government, as the industry continues to grapple with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Amongst other things, the cash injection will go towards paying passenger-based government charges and air traffic services-related fees for the next six months.

News of the package came as Air New Zealand brought forward the closure of its London cabin crew base, and Queenstown Airport announced it’s suspending international services from the end of March.

Qantas is also suspending all international flights and standing down two-thirds of its 30,000 staff, while African airlines are set to lose $4.4 billion in revenue following the spread of Covid-19 over there.

Other Covid-19 news of note this morning:

A scarcity of ventilators has governments and manufacturers adopting drastic measures to produce more to cope with the coronavirus outbreak. According to CNN, the UK government has gone with a wartime solution of enlisting manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce and Dyson to make them. And Newsroom reports New Zealand’s government and business leaders are getting together to see if we can also make ventilators ourselves.

More than 16,000 Kiwis have applied for the Government’s coronavirus wage subsidy in its first day. Food banks around the country are also bracing for a significant increase in demand for their services.

Parts of the London Underground network have been closed as the city attempts to slow its own coronavirus outbreak.

And it’s The One With The Global Pandemic - the Friends reunion special is now delayed. Filming was due to happen next week, but has since been postponed.

And finally...

Source: Seven Sharp

This section is fast becoming Jeremy Wells self-isolation watch. The Seven Sharp co-host had to spend another day in isolation, while somebody he interviewed awaited their test results for Covid-19.

His colleagues decided to cheer him up with a few treats yesterday - carefully left at the door, of course.

They even droned in a roll of toilet paper and made a few signs to wave from the safety of his driveway, including a cheeky request to lose his shirt.