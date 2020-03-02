Morning Briefing: March 2

New data has revealed New Zealand is still in the grips of a housing stock shortage.

The real-time data released by realestate.co.nz this morning shows there were 22 per cent fewer homes available for sale last month when compared to February 2019. The property site says healthy asking prices – including all-time highs in five regions – are likely being driven by this shortage, and they suggest it might be time for New Zealanders to look at high quality, high density housing instead of the old Kiwi quarter-acre dream.

The issue of New Zealand’s 200,000 empty “ghost” houses is back in the news, too, with a Stuff report looking into what it would take to get those properties filled. According to census data, more than 39,000 of the country’s unoccupied homes are in Auckland, which is a higher figure than many major cities around the world, including London with its 25,000 empty homes.

Although London has its own housing issues, where the city’s current rental market can reportedly see people paying a cool $3000 a month for a bed beside a toilet.

Kiwis monitored for coronavirus

The Ministry of Health is still investigating 11 people in New Zealand who have shown symptoms of the coronavirus.

While none of the group meet the official definition of a suspected case, they have travelled to “a place of concern”.

Meanwhile, Tauranga residents are being assured that people on a cruise ship due to dock in their city his morning are not showing signs of the virus. The ship was recently denied entry to Vanuatu and has seven people on board who are ill with influenza or gastroenteritis. However, health authorities say the current assessment is the ship doesn’t present a coronavirus risk.

Around the world, countries including Australia and the US have recorded their first deaths from Covid-19.

Other countries are also exhibiting the same “panic buying” of products as seen in many Auckland supermarkets over the weekend, with Australia experiencing its own frenzy at the shops.

And in the US, the exasperation with stockpiling was evident in a tweet from their Surgeon General, which read, “Seriously people – STOP BUYING MASKS.”

Support for drought-stricken farmers

Farmers and growers affected by Northland’s ongoing drought can now receive government assistance.

Authorities have made $500,000 available for rural assistance payments to help pay living costs and ease financial pressure. An extension to this may be on the cards if the dry conditions continue.

It comes as Northland towns are asked to try harder to conserve water, with many areas recording only minor savings.

However one town bucking that trend is Kaikohe, where residents have managed to reduce their water consumption by more than a third.

A carbon hero

While climate change is an issue that feels overwhelming for many, Kiwi scientist Sean Simpson says he has a revolutionary answer to literally saving the planet.

TVNZ 1’s Sunday programme visited the co-founder of LanzaTech to see how he’s partnered with investor Sir Stephen Tindall and billionaire Sir Richard Branson to develop technology that could reduce our global carbon footprint and eradicate plastic waste.

But as Dr Simpson reveals a key reason behind moving his business to the US was because of New Zealand’s stance on genetic engineering, Sunday reporter Tania Page also asks if it’s time to have a conversation about being GE-free.

Other news of note this morning:

A “silent and growing” epidemic of hearing loss in children is being linked to the constant use of headphones.

Southland businesses are accusing the Government of playing favourites with the Provincial Growth Fund.

Sixteen wickets fell during a dramatic second day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and India.

And Joe Biden is being hailed as the comeback kid following his win in South Carolina yesterday. CNN has the six key takeaways from the event as the US heads into Super Tuesday.

