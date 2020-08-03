Morning Briefing March 19: Travel bubble imminent - but what happens if it bursts?

A seemingly imminent trans-Tasman bubble comes with warnings for travellers, the Government moves on fluoridation, and MPs struggle to recall how many homes they own.

Source: istock.com

It’s been a whole year since New Zealand closed its borders to the rest of the world, but the Government has hinted a quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia may be up and running as soon as next month.

Such news will be welcome to the many families desperate to reunite and the towns who depend on tourism dollars, however the prospect of the trans-Tasman bubble does come with some warnings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Kiwi travellers could wind up stuck in Australia if an outbreak of Covid-19 caused any pauses in travel.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has indicated the Government wouldn’t be able to provide financial support to potential stranded travellers and added insurance companies were also “unlikely” to cover Covid-related cancellations.

Flight Centre told RNZ their travel insurance partner only covers customers if they get the virus themselves. Travel Agents' Association president Brent Thomas added customers will need to read their insurance fine print, as only certain aspects of Covid-19 are currently covered.

Meanwhile, the continued uncertainty over when New Zealand will be able to further open its borders has the aviation sector concerned Kiwis will lose out on vital links around the world.

Industry advocate Justin Tighe-Umbers says New Zealand is heavily dependent on air links and there’s a risk some international airlines will repurpose their flights if the rest of the world opens up before we do. He says it takes a long time for airlines to set up and invest in connections to New Zealand.

“Once they leave, they are typically gone for four or five years,” he says.

Data shows direct flights to Argentina, Canada, Chile, French Polynesia, Indonesia, New Caledonia, Qatar, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates are among those Kiwis have lost as a result of the pandemic so far.

Race now on to secure Cup event

The dust has barely settled on celebrations over Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup victory, yet ETNZ Board of Directors chairman Sir Stephen Tindall told 1 NEWS work has already begun on the next edition of the event.

He says the chances of New Zealand hosting the 37th America’s Cup are currently only 50-50, but he personally hopes the regatta will stay on these shores.

It comes as New Zealand counts the cost of hosting this year’s event, with taxpayers paying more than $136 million towards it. Auckland ratepayers also contributed $113 million for infrastructure.

Around 26,000 international visitors were originally expected to pump $1 billion into the economy during the America’s Cup, however Covid-19 has dramatically reduced that figure.

Meanwhile, members of Team New Zealand have been reflecting on what was at least a successful campaign out on the water.

Skipper Peter Burling spoke to TVNZ’s Seven Sharp last night and revealed he and Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill had a chance to swap secrets as they toasted the end of the event. Spithill will be speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast about his team’s campaign around 8.15am today.

Govt moves on fluoride decision

The Government wants to move the decision of adding fluoride to drinking water from local authorities into the hands of Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Only 2.3 million Kiwis can currently access water with fluoride, but Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall says the Government is looking to take “a nationally consistent approach” to the issue.

She adds that “fluoridating our drinking water is widely recognised as the single-most important initiative to improve oral health".

Verrall will be speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast around 7.20am about the proposal.

National’s Dr Shane Reti says giving control of fluoridation to the Director-General of Health is an “over-reach”.

Reti says he supports the science behind fluoridation but is worried centralising the decision will stir up those who are against adding fluoride to water.

MPs struggle on home ownership query

Do you know how many houses you own? It’s something that stumped a few MPs yesterday when 1 NEWS put the question to them.

Labour’s Willie Jackson thought for some time before telling reporter Maiki Sherman he owned three properties. National’s Gerry Brownlee originally told Sherman he also owns three houses before later clarifying he actually owns six.

Their answers come as the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed 70 per cent of Kiwis think the Government isn't doing enough to make housing more affordable.

The Government is due to unveil its plan for tackling housing affordability next week, which will include making it harder for investors to buy property and providing incentives to tempt them elsewhere.

GDP ends chaotic 2020 with dip

New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dropped one per cent in the December 2020 quarter, following huge changes in the June and September quarters.

Stats NZ's Paul Pascoe says activity in the December quarter shows “a mixed picture” with some industries down and others holding up or rising despite the impacts of Covid-19.

Interest.co.nz has looked into whether a second recession is looming here.

Other news of note this morning:

- The EU’s medicine watchdog says the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is “safe and effective” and not linked to an overall increase in the risk of blood clots.

- Vladimir Putin has responded to Joe Biden’s description of the Russian leader as a killer by citing America’s past troubles, including slavery and the slaughter of Native Americans.

- A Mindful Money investigation has shown 88 KiwiSaver providers are invested in companies making nuclear weapons, components or delivery systems.

- An argument has erupted in Parliament between Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson and National MP Nicola Willis over an accusation of “racist and classist undertones”.

- Belgian DJ Netsky has apologised for a video depicting "cultural appropriation" posted to his Instagram account from an America's Cup after party.

- A team working on the new highway between the Manawatū and Hawke's Bay has dug up moa bones.

- Kiwis are being urged to ditch short car trips to help the environment.

- And a new fatberg has struck Gisborne’s sewer network.

And finally...

Finn and Rufus Henry. Source: 1 NEWS

Team New Zealand grinder Finn Henry’s brother Rufus was among the many colourful personalities winding down after a night of America’s Cup revelry yesterday.

Rufus, who has Down syndrome, was taken on by Team New Zealand as its “everywhere man” for their campaign and he quickly found his groove amongst them.

Finn told Seven Sharp last night the team have “loved having him around and they really embraced him and obviously, as one of his brothers, that’s a dream come true”.