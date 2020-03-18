Morning Briefing March 18: School closures, deportations, relief package verdicts

A Dunedin high school will be closed today after one of its students tested positive for Covid-19 last night.

Logan Park High School is shutting its doors for at least 48 hours while the student’s close contacts are traced and the school is carefully cleaned.

The student’s father recently returned from Germany and had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. Another member of their family is also awaiting test results.

The news comes as public health experts call for the closure of all schools so as to prevent the spread of the disease. However Education Minister Chris Hipkins says the country is not at that stage yet.

Meanwhile, two tourists have discovered that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was not kidding when she said failure to comply with the country’s new rules around self-isolation could mean deportation.

The two travellers, including a woman who was removed from a Christchurch hostel, are currently being quarantined after failing to isolate themselves. Immigration NZ says the tourists will be arrested and detained if they fail to depart following that quarantine.

Verdicts roll in for Govt relief package

While health authorities spent yesterday dealing with the country’s new confirmed cases of Covid-19, Finance Minister Grant Robertson unveiled the Government’s $12.1 billion relief package for businesses struggling through the pandemic.

Worth 4 per cent of New Zealand’s GDP, Mr Robertson said the package is “one of the largest in the world on a per capita basis”.

The full text of his speech to parliament can be found here, but the main points of the plan include: an initial $500 million boost for health services, $8.7 billion in support for businesses and jobs, and a $2.8 billion income support package for the country’s most vulnerable.

So what did the rest of our political parties have to say about it?

While Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said the rescue package was “more significant” than any other he’d seen, National Party leader Simon Bridges slammed the plan for what he said were “confused and muddled priorities”.

Meanwhile, the Green Party said the measures would help families and businesses “to prioritise our collective health and wellbeing”.

ACT leader David Seymour said he welcomed the Government’s support for businesses, workers and the health system, but voiced criticisms of making permanent changes to welfare and continuing next month’s minimum wage increase.

Finally, Prime Minister Ardern had the following message for Kiwis following the announcement of the relief package in parliament: “Be strong, but be kind. We will be okay.”

Kiwifruit industry pins hopes on jobless

As kiwifruit growers struggle to fill a labour shortage, the industry is offering work to those directly affected by the coronavirus.

Around 20,000 jobs are needed as the industry looks to pick and pack 155 million trays of the fruit.

Backpackers and workers from overseas usually make up half the workforce during the harvest, however it’s hoped many of those jobs will now be filled by Kiwis who have found themselves out of work in the wake of Covid-19.

Covid-19 measures rumble on

Each day continues to bring more measures for tackling the coronavirus pandemic, both at home and abroad. Major developments from the past 24 hours include:

Some of New Zealand’s largest rest home care providers have moved to restrict family access to their residents – and there’s currently no set date for when family members will be freely allowed back to visit loved ones.

Hospitals are planning to cancel elective surgeries and convert theatres to intensive care units if that’s what’s needed to keep people alive in an outbreak.

The Queen has been forced to significantly change her schedule, as she cancels events and moves from London to Windsor Castle earlier than planned.

US President Donald Trump says he wants to send cheques to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak.

American toilet paper manufacturers say the panic buying of the product is “uncharted” territory, while closer to home, a New Zealand supermarket boss has pleaded with consumers to “shop normal”.

Two of the world’s biggest football championships – Euro 2020 and Copa América – have decided to postpone their tournaments until next year.

Actor Tom Hanks has been released from hospital following his Covid-19 diagnosis, while fellow Oscar winner Jared Leto has told fans he was shocked to learn of the pandemic status upon emerging from a 12-day silent retreat in the desert this week.

And if you’re looking for a few interesting features to read while in isolation at the moment, may I suggest this one with scientist Michelle Dickinson (aka Nanogirl) as she debunks some coronavirus myths, this one that looks at the planet being an unlikely beneficiary of the Covid-19 outbreak, and this essay from the New Yorker’s Michael Schulman as he looks at the difficulty in getting boomer parents to take the virus seriously.

And finally...

