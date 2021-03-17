Morning Briefing March 17: Trans-Tasman bubble sees toil and trouble

As pressure piles on the Government over a travel bubble with Australia, trans-Tasman relations get even scratchier. Meanwhile, Team NZ moves to match point in the America's Cup.

As the Government continues to face pressure over the trans-Tasman travel bubble, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins claims it was Australia who backed out of closing the deal on it last month.

He says officials on both sides of the Tasman had discussed the arrangement on February 4, but that Australia then changed its mind, saying it wanted to be able to make independent decisions. Hipkins says New Zealand officials have since “had to recalibrate”.

Leading epidemiologist Michael Baker has told TVNZ’s Breakfast that Australians pose an “incredibly low” Covid-19 risk to New Zealand (although he did say it would create a new problem in freeing up MIQ spots for people from higher-risk countries, which would need to be managed carefully).

The National Party also believes New Zealand is ready for a trans-Tasman bubble and has launched a petition urging the Government to open the country to Australia.

Leader Judith Collins says towns dependent on tourism are suffering and that the Government will have “the death of Queenstown” on its hands if the travel bubble doesn’t eventuate soon.

But while the Government continues to point to logistical issues blocking a quick route to that bubble agreement, the group tasked with getting it off the ground have told RNZ “political scratchiness" could also be behind delays.

Australia New Zealand leadership forum co-chairperson Ann Sherry says other issues, including diplomatic tension over Australia’s deportations to New Zealand, seem to be at play.

Trans-Tasman relations at low ebb

That “political scratchiness” has continued this week following the news Australia recently deported a 15-year-old to New Zealand.

The minor is currently in managed isolation with two Oranga Tamariki staff staying in an adjacent room to give him 24-hour care.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she was only recently made aware the youth was being deported to New Zealand, however Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta did know about the move ahead of time.

She’s defended her decision not to alert Ardern, saying there are “complex” circumstances around the teen’s deportation. Mahuta says the right people were alerted to what was an “operational matter”.

The Guardian reports the Australian Government is making no apologies for such deportations, something that Stuff’s Luke Malpass writes “will rub even more salt into the recently opened wounds in New Zealand's relationship with Australia”.

National’s Judith Collins also spoke of how the situation is affecting trans-Tasman relations, saying they’re now at their lowest ebb since the Muldoon era.

Team NZ on match point

America’s Cup fans, four-legged or otherwise, will get to enjoy at least one more day of sailing after racing was abandoned yesterday due to shifting wind conditions.

Team NZ won the only race of the day after trailing Luna Rossa for much of it and now lead the first-to-seven series 6-3.

But while the competition isn’t over yet, attention is already turning to the next regatta. 1 NEWS understands the Royal Yacht Squadron in Portsmouth, represented by Team Ineos UK, is the next America’s Cup Challenger of Record if Team NZ does win the Auld Mug.

Air NZ not in breach of rules

Officials have decided Air New Zealand didn’t break any laws by repairing engines for the Saudi Navy.

1 NEWS revealed last month the airline’s business unit Gas Turbines had been carrying out the work for the Saudi military, which is linked to war crimes in Yemen.

Following a five-week investigation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade found the national carrier wasn't in breach of any export control laws.

The Ministry says it will now carry out a review of its export control regime to determine whether it’s fit for purpose.

Officials stand by vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) says there’s “no indication” the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab causes blood clots and remains “firmly convinced” its benefits outweigh the risks.

A full investigation is underway into the safety of the vaccine after 10 European nations, including Germany, France, and Italy, suspended its use over health fears.

AstraZeneca says around 17 million people in the EU and the UK have received a dose of the vaccine, with fewer than 40 cases of blood clots reported as of last week.

Other news of note this morning:

- The Duke of Edinburgh has returned to Windsor Castle after four weeks in hospital. Meanwhile, US media reports Prince Harry has spoken to both his father and brother following his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

- Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been widely criticised for seeming to suggest thousands of women who marched for justice this week should be thankful they were not shot.

- A union is calling on potential buyers to come forward to help save the Whakatāne Mill after the company confirmed its closure yesterday.

- The Government’s decision to grant the cast and crew of Disney’s Lion King stage show entry into New Zealand has angered politicians, people struggling to reunite with their families, industries needing migrant workers, and some local productions.

- The Ministry of Health says a recent weak Covid-19 positive result from Papatoetoe wastewater does "not pose a risk to the community".

- The National Party is asking the Auditor-General to investigate the deal struck to resolve the land dispute at Ihumātao.

- And Sir Elton John has slammed the Vatican’s refusal to bless same-sex marriages.

