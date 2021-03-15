Morning Briefing March 15: Calls for action as NZ marks anniversary of mosque attacks

Online extremism remains a big concern as NZ marks the second anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks, and the Reserve Bank Governor calls for "courage" to solve the housing crisis.

Temel Atacocugu, right, who survived being shot nine times during an attack on the Al Noor mosque, speaks at a National Remembrance Service. Source: Associated Press

As the country marks the second anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks, the Government’s being urged to take more action to stop people viewing video of the shootings that’s still online.

Although the Christchurch Call was established to combat online extremism in the wake of the terror attack, security experts say it’s still relatively easy to access extremist content in New Zealand.

Legislation is currently before Parliament, which could see jail terms for those who share or view dangerous content, however it doesn’t extend to overseas offenders. Those involved in the Christchurch Call are due to release a report into the international response in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Al Noor Mosque imam Gamal Fouda says New Zealand still has a lot of work to do to combat discrimination.

“The sad truth is that racism is still very much present in our society,” he said during a private ceremony ahead of today’s anniversary.

“It is our job to make sure that the love in our society is stronger than hate.”

Another ceremony will be held at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens this afternoon following the national remembrance service that took place over the weekend.

Survivors and family members of those killed on March 15, 2019, spoke during that ceremony and described how much their lives have changed since that day.

'Courage' needed in housing crisis

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says “courage” is needed to work through New Zealand’s spiralling housing crisis.

Orr told TVNZ’s Q+A successive governments have failed to act on the issue, which has triggered a “political economy” problem.

He says over time governments have found it “too hard, too difficult politically to make some of the big intergenerational changes that are needed”.

Orr has promised more action from the Reserve Bank on the issue, including looking at debt to income ratios and restricting interest only loans for investors.

His comments have reignited calls for a capital gains tax and come on the same day the NZ Herald reported an Auckland villa bought seven months ago has just been sold again for a $755,000 resale jump.

Refugees stuck in limbo

Refugee advocates say the Government is forgetting its humanitarian obligations when granting border exemptions.

While more than 4000 non-Kiwis, including entertainers and sportspeople, have been allowed into the country this year, more than 1000 refugees remain stuck in limbo.

New Zealand’s refugee quota this year was supposed to be increased to 1500, but only 50 have arrived during the current quota period so far.

Red Cross New Zealand’s Rachel O’Connor says it’s important to consider those in need when managing the border.

“We can welcome sports teams and entertainers. We just have to make sure that we don’t forget to welcome people who desperately need our help,” she says.

Immigration NZ says plans are in place to bring in refugees, safe travel and transit routes permitting, but didn’t elaborate on numbers.

Pressure goes on London police

Vigils and protests over the death of British woman Sarah Everard have been held across London over the weekend.

There’s been anger over how police acted at one of those vigils, with officers seen grabbing and leading women away in handcuffs. Home Secretary Priti Patel has since called for an independent investigation into the police’s handling of the event.

Everard, 33, disappeared while walking home earlier this month. A police officer appeared in court over the weekend, charged with her kidnap and murder.

The BBC reports Everard’s death has touched a nerve in Britain and seen thousands of women share their own experiences and fears of harassment or assault while walking alone.

Brought together by bloodshed

TVNZ’s Sunday has followed a man’s seven-year journey to meet with the Mongrel Mob member who killed his son.

Grieving father Iafeta Matalasi stunned many when he publicly forgave his son’s killer, Shane Harrison. Since that day, Matalasi has wanted to meet Harrison and confront the man who is halfway through his 13 years in prison.

He was finally given the opportunity through a restorative justice meeting – and Sunday’s Tania Page was alongside the two men as they came face-to-face for the very first time.

Other news of note this morning:

- Ireland has suspended the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure following blood clot concerns.

- Australian health authorities are racing to trace and contain two community cases of Covid-19 in New South Wales and Queensland. Victorian health officials have also issued a warning for 14 Melbourne suburbs after Covid-19 was detected in wastewater there.

- Drownings on our beaches and coastlines are on the rise, increasing by 18 per cent over the past five years.

- A political commentator says the National Party is "naive" to believe a withheld review of last year’s election campaign won’t enter the public domain.

- Radio network MediaWorks has launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct by staff members.

- America's Cup racing was called off due to a lack of wind yesterday – but pundits predict Team New Zealand won’t be disappointed by that move.

- Six60 is about to become the first band to play a concert at Auckland's Eden Park stadium.

- And TVNZ’s Good Sorts series celebrates a Hamilton man who’s found a creative way to thank the people who saved his daughter’s life.

And finally...

Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Getty

Jacinda Ardern has had a few honours bestowed on her during her time as Prime Minister, including international leadership awards and a spot on Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people.

Now, Ardern has a couple more honours to add to that list.

Firstly, the Prime Minister has joined the ranks of women like Florence Nightingale, Rosa Parks, and Michelle Obama in being turned into a collectable Lego figurine.