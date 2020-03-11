Morning Briefing March 11: Coronavirus crowds, Kiwi kids' rights, drought

The Ministry of Health says it's business as usual when it comes to attending public events amid the coronavirus outbreak – but it comes with a hefty health caveat.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sought assurances yesterday that it was still in the public’s interests to hold two large scale events planned for this weekend – the Pasifika Festival in Auckland and the Christchurch mosque attack commemorations.

Given there’s no wider community spread of the virus at this stage, those events have been given the green light, however health officials last night asked the public to take responsibility for not spreading illness:

“If you have a temperature or cough or cold, then stay at home and don’t attend.”

But while these large events might still be going ahead in New Zealand, the same can’t be said for many gatherings overseas.

US singer Miley Cyrus has cancelled her headliner performance at a bushfire relief charity concert in Melbourne this week, while Pearl Jam announced they’re postponing the North American leg of their world tour in the wake of Covid-19.

Coachella fans are also nervously clutching their flower crowns over the news the music festival is likely to be postponed.

And the New York Times has this extensive list of the major events that have been cancelled or postponed over coronavirus fears, demonstrating its knock-on effect in sport, culture, business and education.

Amnesty International’s concern for Kiwi kids

New Zealand’s making slow progress when it comes to the rights of our children, according to Amnesty International.

In a submission to the United Nations, the group raised concerns over state care, health, standards of living and other issues facing marginalised children, especially Māori.

It says that while some progress has been made, there are Kiwi children still facing urgent human rights issues.

Amnesty International’s submission follows child poverty statistics released last month that showed a quarter of Māori and Pasifika kids are living in “material hardship”.

Farmers struggle in the big dry

There are calls for the government to declare a drought in the Hawke's Bay, with the region experiencing less than 10 per cent of its usual rainfall last month.

The continuing dry weather is putting a strain on the community, with councils pleading with the government to provide resources and welfare support for local farmers.

Northland farmers are also still struggling with drought conditions, with Okaihau beef farmer Paula Flood telling TVNZ1's Breakfast yesterday it’s been “a mongrel season right the way through".

Some farmers have been forced to offload stock, with the economic impact of the coronavirus also being felt.

It's especially tough following a year in which there was an all-time record for beef export revenue. Forty per cent of that income had come from China, where demand for New Zealand meat and dairy products is down due to Covid-19.

‘Hot desks’ a hot bed for germs

As New Zealand’s workforce shoots nervous glances at any colleagues coughing at their desks right now, experts are warning that office ‘hot desks’ are the ideal breeding ground for germs.

While shared spaces might be the new norm in the corporate world, Rachel Morrison, an expert in work psychology at AUT’s Business School, says those sharing desks are more likely to take sick days.

1 NEWS conducted its own experiment at a desk in our Auckland newsroom, using a light-sensitive cream, to see how easily germs can travel in a shared workspace.

And the conclusion from that research? Keep washing those hands, New Zealand.

Other news of note this morning:

MPs have voted to remove all sections of the Abortion Legislation Bill that would have made 'safe areas' possible outside abortion clinics.

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers have asked Judge James Burke for 'mercy' ahead of the disgraced movie mogul’s rape sentencing this week.

While the public’s focus might be on coronavirus, there are renewed calls for greater public awareness about meningitis and the vaccines that can prevent it.

And if stories of quarantined cruise ships over the past month haven’t put you off the experience, companies are offering up ever-cheaper cruise deals in an attempt to keep their assets afloat.

And finally...

Next time you're reaching for those healthy-looking veggie chips, it might pay to look at how much salt is in them.

A dietitian warns that while they might be found in the “health” aisle or have an organic label, some contain an "alarming" amount of salt.