Morning Briefing June 9: NZ resumes normal service

New Zealanders are waking up this morning to the most freedom they’ve had to go about their everyday lives since lockdown began in late March.

Just hours after health authorities confirmed there are zero active cases of Covid-19 in the country, Jacinda Ardern revealed the swift shift to Alert Level 1.

It was smiles all round at yesterday’s announcement with the Prime Minister saying she did a celebratory dance when she found out about New Zealand’s zero cases of the virus (something she firmly refused to re-enact on Seven Sharp last night).

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, meanwhile, allowed himself “a broad smile” at the news.

If you want to look back at how New Zealand eliminated Covid-19 as you step into life at Level 1, you can check out that timeline here.

And because Kiwis do enjoy a bit of praise from the rest of the world, the Herald has wrapped up some of the international reaction to New Zealand’s Covid-19 achievements here.

What does Level 1 mean?

As detailed in this quick guide to Level 1 rules, normal life largely resumes this morning.

Restrictions on businesses and services are lifted, although the Prime Minister has asked businesses to continue displaying QR codes for people to keep a digital diary of their movements.

Meanwhile limits on gatherings are also removed with no rules on physical distancing. This means crowds are allowed once more, something the revived Super Rugby competition is taking advantage of immediately.

Eden Park’s CEO is already hopeful the 50,000-capacity venue will be a sell out for this weekend’s match between the Blues and Hurricanes.

One thing that doesn’t change is New Zealand’s current strict border controls, including the compulsory managed quarantine for anyone entering the country.

In fact, those controls are becoming even stricter with moves to test all arriving passengers for Covid-19 going forward.

With the virus still marching across the globe, the biggest risk to New Zealand’s current Covid-free status is from those entering the country. Jacinda Ardern says we will “almost certainly” see future cases on our shores.

To that end, epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker told TVNZ’s Q+A last night changes need to be made to New Zealand’s public health sector.

He says he’d like to see the establishment of a centre for disease control, but more immediately, he’d also like to see more people wearing fabric face masks when flying and on public transport.

Air NZ fronts up

New Zealand’s embattled national airline has fronted up over its ongoing refund problems.

Air New Zealand’s chief revenue officer Cam Wallace appeared on TVNZ’s Fair Go last night and says refunding everyone who has a booking with the airline would cost “close to $100 million” right now.

Mr Wallace says Air New Zealand is “trying to survive” as an airline and is working through the credits now offered to passengers.

He also had a simple plea for their many affected – and frustrated – customers: “We are sorry. Bear with us, please.”

Level 1 too late for some

While businesses are breathing a sigh of relief over life at Level 1, the move is too late for many.

The Warehouse is the latest large company to announce job losses, with more than 1000 staff to be let go in a major restructure.

CEO Nick Grayston told 1 NEWS changes to the company were already in the works, but Covid-19 accelerated their plans.

And while economists are welcoming the faster than expected move to Level 1, they’re warning of continued negative impacts on the job market.

Interest.co.nz has wrapped up the weekly newsletters of the country’s major bank economists and says the job markets warning is a “remarkably similar theme”.

There are also predictions of more bad news for New Zealand’s house prices.

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand told Q+A last night the expected nine per cent fall in prices could potentially be worse.

"We find it hard to believe, with lower immigration, prices where they were so high in the first place and with households suffering from unemployment, we'll get the same buoyancy in the housing market," he says.

Prince Andrew hits back at claims

Prince Andrew’s lawyers have responded to claims he’s not co-operating with US prosecutors in their investigation into a sex trafficking ring run by Jeffrey Epstein.

US investigators have called on the Duke of York for information about his friendship with Epstein, who was found dead in prison last year.

They say the Duke has provided “zero co-operation” in the matter, however his legal team says he has offered assistance at least three times.

The Duke’s lawyers are suggesting the US Department of Justice is seeking publicity rather than accepting offers of help.

Other news of note this morning:

RNZ reports Andrew Little is refusing to deny he has signed off on embassy break-ins.

Victims of a rogue roofer who took more than $250,000 from them say he should have been given jail time for his offending.

An elite Christchurch private school is investigating after students reported that a teacher tore down posters and verbally abused them for promoting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Two people have been charged in relation to a vineyard built at Wairau Bar, an archaeological site, in Blenheim.

A chest filled with gold, jewels, and other valuables worth more than $US1 million and hidden a decade ago somewhere in the Rocky Mountain wilderness has been found, according to the man who created the treasure hunt.

And New Zealand singer Benee has been lined up to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

And finally...

Did you stock up on toilet paper pre-lockdown? Is your pantry heaving with the tinned goods you panic purchased? Are you the person who ordered 90 cans of corn as the Covid-19 outbreak reached New Zealand’s shores?

Well, Seven Sharp’s Laura Daniel has a few tips for upcycling those lockdown leftovers.