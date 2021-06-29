Morning Briefing June 29: New measures in trans-Tasman fight against Delta variant

Governments on both sides of the Tasman consider new measures to tackle the threat of Covid’s Delta variant, while winter arrives in full force around the country.

Woman seen wearing a mask - file photo. Source: istock.com

A decision on Wellington’s alert level status is expected later today. While no community cases have been recorded since the region moved to Alert Level 2 last week, low testing numbers across the capital are a cause for concern.

That decision comes as the Government reveals it’s also considering advice on the mandatory wearing of masks at Level 2 and higher, as well as mandatory QR code scanning in high-risk areas, like bars and restaurants.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it’s “timely to consider additional measures for our toolbox” in terms of protecting against Covid-19, especially with use of the Covid tracer app consistently low across the country.

A decision is also expected today regarding the current pause in the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Ardern said yesterday Cabinet is considering additional restrictions within that bubble when it does re-open, including pre-departure testing.

Local tourism operators will be closely monitoring any travel decisions, with the expected boom in visitors during Australia’s school holidays now looking increasingly unlikely.

Australia moves against Delta variant

Meanwhile, Australia’s National Cabinet met last night and agreed to a range of new actions for combatting the spread of the Delta Covid variant across the country there.

A new scheme will now offer GPs indemnity to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to anybody who asks for it. Australian medical advice has previously recommended the AstraZeneca jab only be given to those over 60.

Covid vaccines will also now be mandatory for Australia’s aged care workers.

It comes as Perth and Peel last night entered a full lockdown for at least four days. West Australian Premier Mark McGowan announced the move after a third case of Covid-19 was detected in the region.

Meanwhile, New South Wales recorded another 18 cases yesterday with Premier Gladys Berejiklian warning worse daily case numbers are still expected.

Queensland has also moved to mandate face masks for the next two weeks after recording another two local cases there. One of those cases is linked to a miner in the Northern Territory. Two contacts of that same miner have also travelled to New Zealand and are currently in managed isolation.

Winter arrives in full force

The Antarctic polar blast has arrived, with flights grounded and roads closed.

All Bluebridge and Interislander ferries have also been cancelled today, as Wellington braces for what could be the region’s worst tidal storm in eight years.

Data shows high tides will hit the capital this morning, followed by more severe tides later this evening. People living along the south coast of Wellington are encouraged to have a bag packed in case they need to evacuate.

The weather has also forced the closure of many South Island roads, while snow and ice warnings are in place for the Desert Road, Remutaka Hill, and SH1 from Tawa South to Ngauranga.

Survey reveals widespread abuse

The Children’s Commissioner is calling for urgent action to tackle New Zealand’s sexual violence after a worrying survey of more than 700 students at Christchurch Girls' High School.

Half of those surveyed say they’ve been sexually harassed, while more than 20 students allege they’ve been raped.

Principal Christine O'Neill says students have mostly stayed silent about their ordeal, but she hopes the survey will encourage others to speak out.

The school’s head girl, Amiria Tikao, says the survey results are “not a surprise”, but they’re ready to act on them.

"We are absolutely sick and tired of these behaviours and we're ready to call them out,” she says.

The full survey can be found here.

Mould highlights regulation needs

Tenant advocates and property managers say the Government’s been slow to deliver on its plan to regulate the property management sector.

There was a pre-election promise to regulate property managers, however policy decisions are still yet to be made.

Wellington renter Josh McKendry told 1 NEWS changes need to be made urgently after he spent much of last year in a flat that was cold, mouldy and falling apart.

David Pearse from the Property Managers Institute of NZ agrees, saying the Government “needs to speed up a bit” and also extend the proposed regulations.

Other news of note this morning:

- Samoa’s Supreme Court has ruled Parliament must meet within seven days, also declaring last month’s swearing in of the FAST Party was unlawful.

- Canada has recorded its highest ever temperature as parts of the country suffer an unprecedented heatwave.

- The Chinese embassy says accusations that spies are infiltrating universities in New Zealand are groundless and "pure hearsay".

- More Auckland suburbs may be in line for increased intensification under new proposals to build apartment blocks, while a big transport spend has also been confirmed for the city.

- The future of Arthur Allan Thomas is up in the air after a jury was unable to reach verdicts in his trial on historical sex abuse charges.

- Anti-plastic campaigners and plastic producers are both critical of the Government’s plan to phase out some packaging.

- Southland's bridge network is falling apart and it's costing businesses in the region and the consumer at home.

- Two Taranaki windsurfers have had a lucky escape after being swept 2km out to sea.

- And a pair of nude sunbathers have been fined for breaching Covid-19 orders in NSW after they were startled by deer and became lost in bushland.

And finally...

Ben Hurley hits the racetrack. Source: Seven Sharp

With the government’s newly announced tax break for electric cars, more Kiwis than ever are likely to make the switch away from petrol.

But which vehicle will get you where you need to be the fastest?

Comedian Ben Hurley headed to Hampton Downs to test out a Nissan Leaf (because a Tesla was out of budget) and a petrol-powered Mazda Demio.