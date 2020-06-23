Morning Briefing June 23: Govt mulls masks and ‘user pays’ isolation

With the number of new Covid-19 cases at the border continuing to rise, Health Minister David Clark is encouraging the use of PPE for passengers on all international flights.

Source: Associated Press

He told TVNZ’s Q+A the Government has faced several challenges at the border over the past few weeks, but he says airlines and passengers need to do their part in the fight against Covid-19, too.

Dr Clark says airlines have a responsibility in making sure sick passengers don’t board flights. He’s also urging people not to fly if they’re feeling unwell.

Meanwhile, Stuff reports the Ministry of Health is defending allowing Air New Zealand flight attendants to crew trans-Tasman and domestic flights without a test for Covid-19 in between.

The Ministry says Australia is "low risk", however epidemiologist Michael Baker is questioning whether the rules should be tighter.

Sign up to get the Morning Briefing delivered direct to your inbox – here.

'User pays' touted for isolation

What to do with the passengers who are arriving in New Zealand every day continues to present logistical challenges.

The number of Kiwis returning home from high risk countries has doubled in the past month with $81 million already spent on quarantining the new arrivals.

The Government says it’s considering making those in managed isolation contribute to those quarantine costs.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says they’re looking at the possibility of a ‘user pays’ system but says requiring people to pay was a “balance” given New Zealanders also have the legal right to return to the country.

The Government is also "actively looking" at using campervans for managed isolation as Auckland’s hotel facilities reach capacity.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says campervans worked well when isolating travellers at the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand’s ban on cruise ships has also been extended as part of the border measures.

That move comes as new research reveals more than 80 per cent of Covid-19-infected passengers on one cruise ship showed no symptoms of the virus.

Ihumātao deal imminent?

A decision on the future of Ihumātao could be reached within the next few weeks with the Government planning to acquire the disputed land under the Housing Act.

The whenua has been occupied by protesters for more than three years, preventing Fletcher Building from constructing 500 homes there.

Protest leader Pania Newton told TVNZ’s Q+A she’s pleased the Prime Minister has finally joined negotiations over Ihumātao.

The proposed deal is expected to cost more than $30 million.

Victim says probation failed him

A man whose mother was murdered says probation failed to protect him after he bumped into her killer.

Andrew Tepania was 12 when his mother, Edwina Graham, was killed by her partner, Edward John Tapsell.

Mr Tepania told 1 NEWS he saw Tapsell while out shopping in Tauranga last month. He punched Tapsell and called police.

Mr Tepania says he should have been notified under the Victim Notification Register that Tapsell was in Tauranga.

The Department of Corrections has apologised to him and says they’re taking action to prevent the situation from happening again.

Goff makes water plea

Phil Goff has appeared before the Environment Select Committee to try and fast-track an application so that drought-stricken Auckland can take water from Waikato River.

Watercare lodged consent for the project seven years ago but is still 106th in the queue.

The National party has thrown its support behind the proposal, however Waikato-Tainui says Auckland’s water crisis is not a Covid-related event and shouldn’t be included in fast-track legislation to stimulate economic recovery.

They say they don’t support “a short-term response that could cause long-term harm”.

Older Kiwis back job hunting

The Government has moved to support unemployed Kiwis who haven’t had to look for a new job for some time.

Many of those left unemployed in Covid-19’s wake are in their mid-50s and are seeking jobs in a market that has changed significantly since their last job hunt.

So, the Government has put out a targeted handbook to help them navigate that situation.

The guide includes mental health advice, as well as tips for updating CVs and how to clean up social media accounts.

Other news of note this morning:

New Zealand Police has secured the largest restraint of funds in its history after taking control of $140 million from Canton Business Corporation and its owner Alexander Vinnik.

The main watchdog for dairy giant Fonterra has been told it has to lift its game.

There are calls for Kiwis to start using cleaner and greener home-heating alternatives following poor air quality results in some towns around the country.

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton says Donald Trump often shows ignorance of basic issues he must deal with as president.

And New Zealand and Australia's joint bid to host the 2023 FIFA World Cup has received a huge boost, with Japan pulling out of contention to stage the event.

And finally...

Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp’s been asking the big questions of late. Namely, do you rinse the soap off your dishes after they've been washed?

It’s an issue debated in kitchens right around the country - and in the Seven Sharp studio, too, with Hilary Barry an advocate for rinsing dishes while her co-host Jeremy Wells is responsible for that sudsy abomination in the photo above.