Morning Briefing June 16: America's Cup likely to leave NZ's shores?

Team NZ says it's "unlikely" they'll confirm a deal to host their America's Cup defence in Auckland, new crime stats are revealed, and tensions spill over at a high-powered hui on terrorism.

Team NZ celebrate their win in the America's Cup. Source: Getty

Team NZ boss Grant Dalton has confirmed they’ve been unable to complete a deal with the Government to host the next America’s Cup campaign in New Zealand.

The Government’s exclusive negotiation period expires tomorrow with Dalton saying the two parties are still “a distance apart”.

“I'm not confident that there will be a deal at this point, but never say never - things happen at the last minute,” he said after a closed-door meeting with members of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) last night.

After tomorrow, Team NZ will be able to negotiate with other potential host cities.

Some of the yacht squadron's members have previously raised the possibility of taking legal action to stop the event being held offshore, but there's concern that could financially compromise the team’s defence.

Survey reveals crime victims

Nearly 30 per cent of Kiwi adults have been a victim of crime in the past year, according to new data released by the Ministry of Justice.

The report has also found Māori, people with disabilities, and those who are sexually diverse are more likely to be victims.

Only a quarter of crime gets reported to police.

Meanwhile, the survey found lockdown had a positive effect on some crime statistics last year, with a significant decline in the number of burglaries.

Anger spills over at hui

More than a dozen members of Christchurch’s Muslim community walked out of yesterday’s high-powered hui on terrorism after “hurtful” comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Gamal Fouda, the Imam of Al Noor Mosque, was one of those who walked out of the room in protest.

He added that their community felt “ignored” during yesterday’s proceedings, which didn’t include anyone affected by the March 15 terror attacks on any panels.

The two-day hui is being staged annually as a recommendation of the Royal Commission into the Christchurch attacks.

SIS Director-General Rebecca Kitteridge spoke at the conference, where she said fresh terrorism attacks remain a realistic possibility in New Zealand.

Details also emerged yesterday of two other potential mass shootings that were foiled around the time of the March 15 attack.

Meanwhile, across the Tasman, an Adelaide man has appeared in court charged with possessing extremist material, believed to be a video of the Christchurch mosque attacks. The 32-year-old claims he downloaded the video “by accident” off Facebook.

Rocket Lab in Mars mission

Rocket Lab has been awarded a NASA contract to design two spacecraft for a mission to Mars.

The New Zealand team will design the photon rockets for the Escapade mission, but the launch won't take place here. If all goes to plan, the two spacecraft will instead ride share aboard a NASA launch vehicle in 2024.

The mission is part of a multi-million-dollar science programme to study solar winds on Mars and better understand climate change.

Renovations affecting housing market

The growing trend of homeowners choosing to 'do-up' instead of sell-to-buy is impacting the country’s housing market.

Residential listings dropped by nearly 30 per cent across the country last month - one of the biggest falls in decades.

One renovations company told 1 NEWS they’ve seen a surge in demand as people choose to work with the house they have rather than selling up and buying a larger home.

The lack of houses on the market is pushing New Zealand’s already high prices further up.

The country’s median house price is now around $830,000 – an almost 30 per cent increase in 12 months. Auckland’s median house price also hit a new record last month.

Meanwhile, low interest rates and the over-inflated housing market are believed to be pushing Kiwis to find new ways to invest their money.

Research by the Financial Services Council shows more than 20 per cent of Kiwis have invested in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, with a seven per cent increase since the start of last year.

The research finds the rise of the digital investor is greatest among Generation Y.

Melbourne apartments in lockdown

Two hundred people are beginning a 14-day lockdown in a Melbourne apartment complex after two more of its residents tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of six community cases have now been linked to the apartments, with health authorities worried the virus has spread in communal areas.

The move comes as New Zealand authorities today review the halt in quarantine-free travel with Victoria.

Other news of note this morning:

- Fiji has hit a new daily record of Covid-19 cases overnight with another death also confirmed.

- China has hit back at NATO after it was declared a security risk by the military alliance.

- RNZ reports nearly 2000 Auckland children are still waiting for urgent dental treatment.

- The Waikato DHB is starting to get core computer services back online - but there’s still a long way to go before all its systems are up and running.

- The Government says the package for some Southern Response policyholders could cost $313 million, if all those eligible apply.

- Farmers are expected to flock through the gates this morning for this year’s Fieldays event.

- Precious mementoes have been pulled from the rubble of the former Cadbury office block in Dunedin, as the site is demolished to make way for a new hospital.

- And you snooze, you lose - New Zealand's iconic Milford Track has sold out for its 2021-22 season in less than an hour.

And finally...

Source: istock.com

Once upon a time, domestic tasks were a teenager's rite of passage, but some argue skills like washing clothes, budgeting, sewing, and cooking have gone out the window.

So, how can parents help their kids prepare to leave the nest?