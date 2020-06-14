Morning Briefing June 15: Another killing fuels Black Lives Matter movement

The shooting of another black man by police has reignited racial tensions and sparked new waves of protests in the US.

A member of the Black Lives Matter movement, left, confronts British police officers in central London. Source: Associated Press

The death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta follows weeks of turbulent protests in George Floyd’s name right around the world.

Mr Brooks was shot dead after falling asleep in a fast food drive-through and struggling with police during a field sobriety test.

That latest incident came as thousands of Kiwis once again stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at rallies in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin yesterday.

Justice Minister Andrew Little spoke to the thousands who marched to Parliament in Wellington, admitting there’s “something wrong” with New Zealand’s justice system.

In Dunedin, hundreds of people marched to the Octagon, where a rally was held. Their rally came as the city’s famed Captain Cook Hotel also announced it’s to be renamed.

A post on the venue’s Facebook page has outlined the reasons for the change, saying Captain Cook is a symbol of colonisation and oppression.

Meanwhile, there were ugly scenes in London as far-right protesters clashed with anti-racism marchers and police over the weekend.

A Black Lives Matter group had called off their own demonstration, saying the presence of counter-protesters would make it unsafe.

Those counter-protesters had claimed to be protecting monuments, including a statue of Winston Churchill. They wound up attacking police officers with bottles and flares.

Boost for local jobs

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing councils and KiwiRail with $60 million to create work for local employees.

Of that funding, $26 million has been allocated for rail projects and $27 million for local roading projects. The remainder will go towards supporting workers’ training for their new roles.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says the money means work can start almost immediately in areas like the Bay of Plenty, West Coast and Wairarapa.

Meanwhile, the Government has announced more financial support for the testing labs, pharmacies, midwives, hospices and call centres which have provided essential health services during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Health Minister David Clark says the funding is to help meet the significant costs incurred by those groups through lockdown and to strengthen their ability to continue providing services.

Muller outlines priorities

National leader Todd Muller says creating thousands of new jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 outbreak will be his party’s top priorities if elected.

Mr Muller outlined those priorities in a speech at Te Puna Rugby Club in his Bay of Plenty electorate yesterday.

Amongst other things, he promised not to raise taxes or cut benefits should he become Prime Minister.

He also expressed criticism of previous governments, including National’s, for slow action on issues like social inequality, water management and climate change.

Mr Muller then borrowed a Labour Party phrase to close proceedings. You can read the full speech here.

Claims of excessive police force

A Samoan grandfather with a serious medical condition is claiming excessive force and mistreatment by police 15 months ago has hurt him physically and mentally.

Police have told 1 NEWS they’ve launched an investigation over the incident involving Feleti Key and have referred the matter to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver has uncovered major discrepancies in police records, with 1 NEWS enquiries leading to a review of the case.

Police say the seriousness of Mr Key’s allegations about his time in police custody has prompted the internal investigations.

Packed stadiums put spotlight on NZ

There were standing ovations for essential workers and fizzing crowds as Super Rugby Aotearoa kicked off over the weekend.

And as tens of thousands of rugby fans sat cheek by jowl in Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium and Auckland’s Eden Park, the rest of the world’s sports fans watched with envy.

The action also saw Beauden Barrett making his debut for the Blues against his former team, the Hurricanes.

His old teammates cheekily dragged him into their celebrations after scoring a try, but Barrett and his Blues team went on to have the last laugh on the scoreboard.

Other news of note this morning:

There are fears of a second wave of Covid-19 in Beijing, following an outbreak linked to the city’s largest wholesale market.

The flu is currently at historically low levels in New Zealand, thanks to the radical measures used to crush Covid-19.

However, RNZ reports a study has found young Kiwi adults are slipping through the gaps for rheumatic fever treatment.

Hawke’s Bay lifestyle block owners are being advised to get rid of their stock in light of winter feed worries.

Neighbourhood Support has seen a huge spike in interest following the nationwide lockdown.

Another actor from the Harry Potter franchise has defended transgender rights, following controversial comments by author JK Rowling.

And Kiwis can’t visit Australia or the Pacific Islands yet, but they can trip around Greece from today.

And finally...

Nicola Chisholm and her babies, Dakota, Ruby-Soo and Loki. Source: Sunday

Nick Chishom was living life to the fullest until he suffered a stroke on the rugby field 20 years ago.

He has since had to live with locked-in syndrome, a condition which means he can’t move or speak, but his mind is fully alert.

His brother, Sunday reporter Matt Chisholm, has long documented Nick’s trials and triumphs – and last night be brought viewers what he says is his favourite story yet.

Because against all odds and after spending more than $100,000 on eight rounds of IVF, Nick and his wife Nicola have finally realised their dream of having a baby – three times over.