Morning Briefing June 14: Kiwi drivers told to charge up or be charged

The Government reveals new rebates for electric vehicles, Fiji's Covid cases hit another new peak, and the Black Caps are on top of the world after thrashing England overnight.

The Government is introducing new rebates next month to encourage Kiwi drivers to switch to electric vehicles.

A new EV will soon qualify for a rebate of up to $8,625, while a used model will be eligible for up to $3,450. Vehicles that cost more than $80,000 won’t qualify for the rebate, meaning more luxury EVs will be excluded.

The scheme will be funded by charging levies on emitting vehicles from next January.

The Government says it’s a significant step towards driving down climate emissions and helping the country reach a carbon-neutral 2050 goal. The transport sector currently contributes 40 per cent of New Zealand’s CO2 emissions.

National are against the plan, saying it will disproportionately benefit higher-income households. They also say a subsidy on EVs will more likely have a reverse effect on lowering emissions.

Fiji cases reach new peak

Fiji recorded 105 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the country’s largest daily number to date.

Two more people with the virus also died in hospital, although authorities won’t count them as Covid deaths, saying “their causes of death are related to pre-existing conditions for which they were admitted”.

There are now nearly 800 active cases in isolation.

Meanwhile, back in New Zealand, the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor says we’re “a long way from out of the woods” in terms of vaccine coverage, which could hinder the opening of borders for some time yet.

Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard told TVNZ’s Q+A the uneven distribution of vaccines around the world is a real challenge.

Her comments came as the leaders at the weekend’s G7 summit pledged more than 1 billion Covid vaccine doses for poorer nations.

Survivors hoping for accountability

Nearly 50 years on from their experience of abuse, some of the children at Lake Alice Hospital will give evidence this week as part of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

It’s hoped their stories, alongside expert and witness testimony, will reveal the full extent of what went on at the child and adolescent unit at Lake Alice.

Survivors, including Tyrone Marks who spoke to 1 NEWS last night, are hoping it will finally lead to some accountability for what they describe as torture at the hands of the state.

Opposition to film grows

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has joined the chorus of criticism over a movie based on the city’s mosque attacks.

The film, They Are Us, is in the planning stages but will reportedly focus on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s response to the attacks.

Dalziel says she doesn’t know where the movie will be filmed but says crews won’t be welcome in Christchurch.

A petition seeking to have the project cancelled has reached more than 55,000 signatures as of this morning.

Ardern says the filmmakers didn’t consult her about their plans.

"There are plenty of stories from March 15 that could be told, but I don’t consider mine to be one of them," she says.

Sara Qasem, the daughter of one of those killed during the attacks, will be speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast around 7.20am today about why she objects to the film being made.

Advice for police officers

Police Assistant Commissioner Tusha Penny says police should treat people in custody the way they’d want a family member to be treated after three Hāwera officers were found not guilty of manslaughter in the case of Allen Ball earlier this month.

TVNZ’s Sunday programme last night asked Penny if the wider police system takes responsibility for his death. She couldn’t comment on certain aspects of the case but admitted police could improve.

Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway after the death of a man in custody over the weekend.

The man had been treated at Auckland Hospital but was arrested once he was discharged. He was taken to an Auckland custody unit where he was later found unresponsive.

The Coroner, WorkSafe, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority are investigating his death.

Black Caps top of the world

The Black Caps have recorded their first test series win in England in more than 20 years after beating the hosts by eight wickets at Edgbaston overnight.

Trent Boult took England’s final wicket on the first ball of the day, leaving the Black Caps to chase just 38 runs for victory.

The win has seen New Zealand move to the top of the test rankings.

Other news of note this morning:

- Residents in the Wellington suburb of Newtown have spent the night on edge after a fire ripped through several houses.

- Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year hold on power has ended with the formation of a new coalition government

- An Australian endocrinologist says there are many ways Covid-19 could have been leaked from a Wuhan laboratory as a theory about such a scenario gains further traction.

- 1 NEWS has obtained details of the serious criminal offending some Northland schools are having to deal with.

- A Givealittle page has been set up for the wedding photographer who was one of four injured in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

- While England opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a win overnight, Denmark’s team doctor has confirmed Christian Eriksen’s heart stopped after he collapsed on the pitch during his team’s match yesterday.

- And somebody has paid $39 million in an auction for a ride into space next month alongside Jeff Bezos.

And finally...

1 NEWS’ Good Sorts series last night celebrated Christchurch’s Mark Bruce, a man who has helped people struggling with the difficult decision to lose a limb since he lost one himself three decades ago.