Morning Briefing July 24: Kiwis warned wage subsidy 'delaying the inevitable'

Life in New Zealand may have largely returned to “normal” since lockdown, but new economic forecasts warn Kiwis shouldn’t be lulled into a false sense of security.

Source: istock.com

While Infometrics’ economists say the Government’s wage subsidy scheme was an appropriate immediate response to the pandemic, the scheme is now “an expensive exercise in delaying inevitable job losses”.

They say the full effects of border closures, business failures and job losses won’t become apparent until next year.

However, it’s not all bad news. Infometrics reports tourism-related businesses are being buoyed by New Zealanders’ keenness to holiday domestically, which should ease some of the initially catastrophic job loss predictions.

hey also believe the stream of returning Kiwis from overseas will help the housing market sidestep the worst of its predicted downturn. Trade Me data released yesterday also showed more people are looking at properties for sale than this time last year.

A win for women

New Zealanders working in female-dominated industries will now have a clearer path to pay equity with their male counterparts.

It come as the Equal Pay Amendment Bill passed with unanimous support overnight.

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter says it’s one of the biggest gains for gender equity in the workplace since the Equal Pay Act passed nearly 50 years ago.

Meanwhile, early childhood teachers are taking historic action this morning by holding paid union meetings for the first time.

Members from two significant collective agreements are fighting for pay parity with their kindergarten and primary counterparts.

This morning’s meetings will see some early childhood centres close for about two hours.

Voucher system for borders?

With New Zealand’s managed isolation facilities currently bursting at the seams, a think tank has this morning encouraged the Government to change the current arrangement.

The New Zealand Initiative is proposing a new voucher system to help returning Kiwis cover the cost of managed isolation. Such a system would require people coming into New Zealand to prove they’ve booked at an approved managed isolation facility.

The New Zealand Initiative says this shift would make it much easier for people to manage their own arrivals and free the Government from the burden of trying to place arriving visitors into scarce managed isolation spaces.

Their full report into managing New Zealand’s borders can be downloaded here.

National said last weekend they plan to charge returning Kiwis $3000 if they win September’s election, a move that the Government has also hinted at instigating.

The Green Party said yesterday they’re opposed to such a charge.

More fallout for disgraced MPs

Police have confirmed they’re re-investigating former National MP Andrew Falloon over allegations he sent pornographic material to women.

It comes as a fifth woman filed a complaint against him yesterday.

Expelled Labour Minister Iain Lees-Galloway has also been shoved further under the microscope with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asking if he misused public money during his affair with a former staffer.

Concerns crash was 'sabotage'

A parliamentary select committee has been told that a fatal car accident in Tokoroa earlier this week could have been an act of “sabotage”.

Two Chinese dissidents were killed in the crash. They were on their way to Wellington for a planned protest and to present politicians with a petition urging them to take Chinese political interference seriously.

Canterbury University China academic Anne-Marie Brady has told MPs the Chinese community is very worried about what might have caused Tuesday’s accident and wants a high-level investigation.

Other news of note this morning:

Councils have been told to loosen regulations around urban housing developments under new rules released by the Government.

Five new proposed laws have been pulled from the ballot, including notifying school principals when sex offenders are placed near their schools and creating "safe areas" around specific abortion facilities.

RNZ reports one person has died and two people have been hospitalised with listeria in Tauranga, prompting a warning to pregnant women and others at risk.

A litter-fighting warrior says in all this time touring the nation picking up rubbish, his past week in Wellington has been the worst.

American gaming and software giant Gabe Newell is helping put on a concert to thank New Zealand for having him during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And Dr Ashley Bloomfield has finally revealed his nickname for this weekend's Parliamentary rugby clash.

And finally...

A shark bus chases a Filet-o-Fish. Source: Supplied

Sad news, Aucklanders.

After 11 years of ferrying people along Tāmaki Drive, Kelly Tarlton’s unique shark bus has been listed for sale on TradeMe.

The aquarium says the bus spends more time on the back of a tow truck than carrying passengers these days, but that doesn’t seem to be deterring potential buyers over on its auction page.