Morning Briefing July 17: 'My time is up' - Two more National MPs to retire at election

It's been another busy day in the political sphere as senior National MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams announced they're retiring from politics at this election.

Retiring National MPs Nikki Kaye (left) and Amy Adams (right). Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Kaye was deputy leader under Todd Muller, but in an emotional interview with 1 NEWS last night, says "my time is up". Meanwhile Ms Adams had previously announced her intention to retire while Simon Bridges was still leader, before revoking it when Mr Muller took over.

It means there are now only two women on the front bench in Judith Collins' new shadow cabinet: Ms Collins herself and Louise Upston.

Heroic rescue in Hamilton

Armed with nothing more than a chair, a Hamilton fish and chip owner has been praised for coming to the defence of a neighbouring liquor store during a brutal robbery. Thirsty Liquor store manager Karun Mittal was robbed by a trio of men, one armed with a machete and another with a screwdriver. David Ye came to the rescue when he saw the attack, but was stabbed in the arm during the altercation. Mr Mittal says Mr Ye is his hero.

"He had nothing to do with it. He could have been inside, locked the door, but he stood up, he came out, he wanted to help and make a difference."

Released Covid patient tests positive again

A recovered Covid-19 case has re-tested as positive after being released from managed isolation. The man was taken back to Auckland's quarantine facility following the positive test result. Dr Ashley Bloomfield says it was the result of "residual virus" but they've ramped up the guidelines around when someone is considered recovered. He didn't specify when the incident took place but says there's still no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand.

There was one new Covid-19 case today, a child who was already in isolation with their parents in Christchurch after returning from Italy this month.

Property firm's data breach

Personal data of thousands of Kiwis may have been exposed due to a property management company's insecure website. An overseas tech expert was able to access more than 30,000 files on Lambton Property Management's website, including passports and driver's licences, estimated to be worth more than $500,000 if sold on the dark web.

Despite the access, Lambton Property Management says no one's privacy has been compromised and the issue was fixed last month, although people are only finding out about it now. Legal requirements to report such breaches don't come into force until later this year.

Smaller teams for rugby?

Rugby should have fewer players on the field, medical experts are recommending. A new study highlights the long-term impact of cumulative injuries including back pain, joint pain and concussions. It's prompted a call for World Rugby to take charge and make some changes.

Other news of note this morning:

Kiwi radio personality Michael Kooge has died aged 36, after an eight-year battle with cancer.

SANZAAR is hoping to get Government approval to host the entire 2020 Rugby Championship in New Zealand.

Four people were rescued from cars stuck in floods in the Coromandel region as wild weather wreaked havoc.

The FBI is reportedly investigating a Twitter hack that saw dozens of high profile accounts, including Kanye West and Barack Obama, compromised in a Bitcoin scam.

Auckland Council has passed its emergency post-Covid budget, including an overall rates rise of 3.5 per cent.

US President Donald Trump is adamant he wants another four years in the role, but has struggled to outline his plan for a second term.

A report into the Defence Force's plan to stamp out sexual harassment has found a raft of failures, with a "code of silence" still persistent in the organisation.

Midwives are grateful for extra Government support as it announces a $242 million funding boost for maternity services.

And finally...

Dame Valerie Adams with her one-of-a-kind Barbie doll. Source: Supplied

Dame Valerie Adams' daughter is getting a very unique toy: a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll made in the shot put star's image. With a shot put in hand and dressed in her usual competition wear, Dame Valerie says she's very humbled to be chosen as one of Barbie's Role Models for 2020.