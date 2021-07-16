Morning Briefing July 16: Police reveal fears on the frontline

Police reveal concerns over a spate of gun violence, the trans-Tasman bubble sees another pause as Victoria locks down again, and Fiji's Covid case numbers see a major spike.

Police officers seen on a street - file photo. Source: Getty

The dangers New Zealand’s police officers face on the beat have been thrown into the spotlight following a spate of gun violence in the past few days.

Police officers say the worry that they or their colleagues might get shot is constant with figures showing they have been shot at or confronted with a gun at least 44 times in the past two years.

It comes after police shot and killed a man in the Hamilton suburb of Hillcrest on Wednesday night, before a separate sequence of events just 12 hours later saw a man allegedly holding a gun to the head of multiple innocent bystanders while being chased by armed police in Auckland.

The Police Association says these types of events are becoming more common, while one officer has told 1 NEWS he fears each day on the job could be his last.

The rise in violent crime is being linked to gang tensions, increased poverty, poor housing, drug use, and the stress of the pandemic. And the Police Association is worried the heightened risks being faced by police will deter new recruits from joining the force.

Another lockdown, another travel pause

New Zealand’s travel bubble with Victoria has been paused again, less than two weeks after it opened back up.

It comes as the state enters a snap five-day lockdown to try and smother another growing Covid-19 outbreak.

Premier Daniel Andrews says the lockdown – the state’s fifth – is their one chance to go “hard and fast” to defeat the highly infectious Delta variant.

New Zealand’s pause in quarantine-free travel with Victoria will run for at least four days but will be reviewed further on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Delta variant continues to tear through other parts of the world, with Fiji recording 1,220 new cases of Covid in the past 24 hours.

That total is by far the country’s highest daily case load and nearly doubles the previous day’s numbers. Five more deaths were also recorded.

Medical personnel are now so overwhelmed, they say they’re no longer undertaking contact tracing.

There are also growing concerns about the number of young children and babies testing positive for the virus.

Elsewhere, the World Health Organization says African countries are facing shortages in both oxygen and intensive care beds as the continent’s Covid death toll rises more than 40 per cent week-on-week.

It says the surge is being driven by an increased spread in variants and public fatigue with key health measures.

And with England just three days away from lifting its own key health measures, the country has recorded 48,553 Covid cases and 63 more deaths – its highest rise since January.

Some visas set for extension

At least 18,000 visa holders are to benefit from the Government's decision to extend the duration of some Essential Skills visas and streamline the application process amid ongoing border closures.

The maximum duration of Essential Skills visas for jobs paid below the median wage will temporarily increase from 12 to 24 months from Monday.

It follows a nationwide “Lights Out” movement in the hospitality sector, raising awareness of the skills shortage impacting some businesses.

Farmers ready to rally

Thousands of farmers are expected to turn out around the country today as they protest new regulations around freshwater, indigenous biodiversity and climate change.

Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard says he’s not surprised farmers’ frustration and anger about the regulations is spilling over into protests.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there are “national challenges” that need to be met, adding that “a good number of farmers have worked closely with us to address those challenges”.

Many beneficiaries not better off

Most beneficiaries won’t be $20 a week better off despite this month's boost to main benefits.

Modelling from the Ministry of Social Development shows that 193,000 individuals and families are estimated to receive less than $20 per week because the additional financial assistance they receive for accommodation or other costs will fall as a result of their main benefit rising.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says the Government has never shied away from the fact that there would be payment adjustments and she’s adamant most will receive an increase of more than $15 per week.

However, Green Party spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March told 1 NEWS it's not fair that most beneficiaries won’t receive the full $20 the Government implied they would be getting at the Budget.

Water reforms prove a hard sell

The Government has attempted to sell its sweeping water reforms to the country’s mayors by pouring $2.5 billion into helping councils with the country's infrastructure overhaul.

National says the spending is a "slush fund to buy compliance from local governments" – but it seems it still might not be enough to get all councils on board with the plans.

Other news of note this morning:

- More than 40 people have been killed in Europe after severe floods turned streets into raging torrents.

- Record demand for ambulances has led St John to urge the public to only call 111 in genuine medical emergencies.

- The date for the Government’s dawn raids apology has been rescheduled for next month.

- MetService is forecasting a "prolonged and significant" weather event, as an active front brings rain and wind across New Zealand.

- A prominent medical researcher tells the NZ Herald it’s time to focus on a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

- Two women who were released from MIQ after one day and then brought back again say they don't believe they should be there.

- After a frustrating season derailed by a knee injury, Ardie Savea says seeing his name in this week’s All Blacks line-up means a little bit more than usual.

- And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal their second Netflix project will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s adventures in an animated series.

And finally...

Source: istock.com

A new survey shows Kiwis aren't that honest if they ding a parked car.

In fact, the AA research found an outrageous nine in 10 people don’t even leave a note copping to their actions.