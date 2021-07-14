Morning Briefing July 14: How to open NZ back up to the world?

As officials work to shape New Zealand's border policy through the ongoing pandemic, England's plan to lift Covid restrictions amid surging cases is met with more criticism.

A passenger checks a flight schedule - file photo. Source: istock.com

The initial advice that could shape New Zealand's approach to the borders is to be released in about a month.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says while border restrictions will be around for some time, they may not remain as restrictive as they are now.

He says the Government is working with public health experts and modellers to see how vaccine uptake can adjust the current reliance on lockdowns and managed isolation.

Robertson’s comments follow criticism from ACT’s David Seymour last week that the Government has “no plan for New Zealand to move on from Covid-19”.

Australia recently revealed its own four-stage plan for reopening borders with an eventual goal of returning to pre-pandemic life and treating Covid like the flu.

But as New Zealand and Australia both look to navigate a path through the pandemic, England’s plan to scrap Covid restrictions next week amid surging case numbers has come under further attack.

With 50 new Covid deaths reported in the UK overnight, compared to six deaths a day earlier, senior doctors say the decision to lift restrictions is “irresponsible” and could have “potentially devastating consequences”.

And as Newsroom’s Marc Daalder writes, England’s plans could also have repercussions for other countries and their vaccine rollouts.

Sign up to get the Morning Briefing delivered direct to your inbox – here.

Centres run out of vaccines

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s vaccine rollout suffered a hiccup yesterday after two vaccination centres ran out of jabs.

The Tāmaki and Highbrook hubs had no vaccines left for several hours yesterday, meaning a long wait for some who had booked appointments.

More doses eventually arrived, while more vaccines from the latest Pfizer shipment will be distributed around Auckland today.

Nurses back at negotiating table

District Health Boards will meet with nurses today ahead of three strikes planned over the next three months.

The talks come as a survey finds more than 50 per cent of emergency department staff are experiencing burnout on the front lines.

The survey of 1400 workers around the country found the workplace burnout is also affecting patient care.

An emergency department doctor told TVNZ’s Breakfast her “heart sinks” as she walks on to shifts at Dunedin Hospital and sees desperate patients lining corridors, waiting hours for treatment.

Those burnout concerns come as hospitals continue to shoulder the burden of winter illnesses on their wards, with Hawke’s Bay Hospital forced to postpone some elective surgeries this week.

Confronting evidence in court

A murdered police officer's radio call for help has been played to a High Court jury in Auckland.

It is part of confronting sound and pictures from the day Constable Matthew Hunt died that can now be made public.

Eli Epiha, 25, last week admitted to murdering Hunt, but the jury is still to decide if he’s also guilty of attempting to murder Hunt’s partner, Constable David Goldfinch.

The trial continues today.

Riots death toll grows

South African expats say they’re terrified for family members caught up in deadly riots that are breaking out across their homeland.

At least 45 people have been killed in violent clashes following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. Military forces have now been called in to help police as shops are looted and properties set ablaze.

The violence is also proving a major setback for South Africa’s vaccine rollout as Covid cases continue to rise.

Other news of note this morning:

- NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says “one day is not a trend” after Sydney’s Covid case numbers dropped yesterday.

- Another 13 crew members from a fishing vessel quarantined in Wellington have tested positive for Covid-19.

- Trade Me has accused the National Party of breaching its intellectual property after uploading a tweet in the likeness of the online marketplace.

- Megan Woods has revealed a $136 million infrastructure investment for Porirua to help address New Zealand's growing housing crisis.

- A top Kiwi tenor is accusing NZ Opera of “predatory” behaviour, by offering young singers low performance fees.

- A billboard put up by controversial organisation Speak Up For Women has been removed from downtown Wellington.

- A woman has been fined after taking hundreds of cockles from an Auckland beach where the gathering of shellfish is banned.

- The nominees for this year’s Emmy Awards have been announced.

- And Fair Go has collated viewers’ worst online shopping experiences – many of which you really need to see to believe.

And finally...

Vann Humphreys handed a new wallet by Seven Sharp. Source: 1 NEWS

Vann Humphreys didn’t have the greatest end to the school term.

The seven-year-old had his wallet – and the $40 he had managed to save towards a new scooter - stolen at his local pool in New Plymouth.