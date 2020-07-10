Morning Briefing July 10: Helen Clark handed daunting Covid-19 task

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark has been revealed as co-leader of an independent panel reviewing the World Health Organisation’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Helen Clark Source: Getty

She and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will be heading the high-profile review that was initially agreed to in May.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he can’t imagine "two more strong-minded, independent leaders to help guide us through this critical learning process".

Ms Clark says she’s honoured by the appointment.

New policy endangering public?

The police union has slammed the Government’s decision to post police officers as guards at managed isolation facilities.

Police Association president Chris Cahill told RNZ it means taking up to 200 officers off the front line, potentially putting the public in danger. He’s branded the move as “political” and a waste of police resources.

The beefed-up 24/7 security at managed isolation facilities comes as a second person is charged for allegedly absconding from hotel quarantine.

The 32-year-old man, who later tested positive for Covid-19, is said to have casually strolled through a gap in hotel fencing and mingled with the public for 70 minutes.

In an interview with the Herald that reporter Anna Leask described on Twitter as 36 minutes of ranting and shouting, the man questioned his Covid-19 diagnosis and said the situation has left him “stressed”.

Returning Kiwis cop abuse

He’s not the only one feeling the stress in quarantine.

Other returning Kiwis are reporting abuse from the public as they wait out their 14 days in isolation facilities around the country.

A man staying at Rotorua’s Sudima Hotel has seen two abusive incidents, including a passer-by screaming at returnees to “go back” where they came from.

A nurse returning from Abu Dhabi has also told 1 NEWS she’s planning to stay in her room for the whole two weeks of isolation as she fears abuse from the public if she exercises on the hotel grounds.

Southland faces uncertain future

There are major concerns for Southland with the end near for the area’s Tiwai Point aluminium smelter.

The community is reeling after Australian giant Rio Tinto announced its plans to close New Zealand’s only aluminium processor, taking 1000 jobs with it.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says it’s a sad time for Southland but he’s pledged Government support in providing new job opportunities in the region.

With the Tiwai Point smelter currently using 13 per cent of all electricity consumed in New Zealand, some are saying its closure could mean cheaper power bills for Kiwis.

RNZ has wrapped up what the move might mean for the electricity industry here.

Muller reveals five-point plan

Todd Muller has outlined the National Party’s five-point plan for economic growth should they be in Government following September’s election.

The five elements are: responsible economic management; delivering infrastructure; reskilling and retraining the workforce; a greener, smarter future; and building stronger communities.

Mr Muller rejected suggestions following the announcement that National hasn’t released any policies under his leadership.

He says each of the five components in his economic plan will be revealed in greater detail closer to the election.

Meanwhile, National’s search for a new candidate to replace disgraced MP Hamish Walker in the Clutha-Southland electorate continues.

Stuff reports there’s been “high interest” in the seat and a new candidate could be selected before the end of the month.

Breaking the blue collar chain

Ngāi Tahu and Waikato Tainui say they want to break the chain of Māori workers going into blue collar jobs.

Their joint research project found 49 per cent of the labour force is stuck in low-paying jobs, with Covid-19 highlighting a need to make Māori less vulnerable to economic shocks.

One researcher says broadening the trades training scheme is an answer to the problem.

Other news of note this morning:

A 16-year-old killer who escaped a youth justice facility on Saturday has been found.

US authorities say Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and presumed drowned after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat on a California lake.

New Zealand has followed in Australia's footsteps as the Government reviews its relationship with Hong Kong.

Residents of one Melbourne public housing tower will remain in hard lockdown for another nine days, with fears a quarter of them could have Covid-19.

And the Duchess of Sussex is seeking a court order to stop the naming of five of her friends in an ongoing legal dispute with UK newspaper, The Mail on Sunday.

And finally...

Hadyn Jones and Hilary Barry Source: Seven Sharp

Ugh. Backseat drivers. They’re the worst, right? Well, maybe not, according to a study released this week.

The new research has found having a passenger in your car can actually be useful if you’re over 25.

Hilary Barry and Hadyn Jones (who both just meet the age criteria) decided to put that theory to the test while out for a drive yesterday.