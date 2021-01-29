Morning Briefing Jan 29: Pressure goes on MIQ as NZ nervously awaits test results

The pressure goes on for an urgent audit of NZ's managed isolation systems, new locations of interest are revealed for Auckland's Covid cases, and the Government tackles the nation's gas guzzlers.

Managed isolation rules have been tightened once again as officials investigate how several recent returnees likely became infected with Covid-19 while staying at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel.

All returnees will now be confined to their rooms from the time they take their day 12 test until they leave their facility.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says authorities are also looking at how to better manage the allocation of isolation rooms.

The Pullman Hotel is not taking any more new arrivals until investigations into the new cases are complete.

Those come as another recent returnee who stayed at the Pullman raised concerns about guests mingling during their isolation stay. Karen Lynn told TVNZ’s Breakfast there were no restrictions on guests mixing with new arrivals.

RNZ reports pressure is now growing for the Government to urgently audit the entire managed isolation network.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker says more focus needs to be given to the period before and after returnees stay in MIQ facilities.

He says rapid testing passengers before they board flights to New Zealand and spending another week isolating at home are some of the ways the Ministry of Health could prevent a similar outbreak happening again.

Nervous wait for results

Meanwhile, work continues to contain any spread of the virus from New Zealand’s two most recent community cases of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health last night released several new locations visited by a father and daughter who tested positive for the virus after leaving managed isolation.

Hundreds of Covid-19 test results are also due back today with authorities hoping to rule out any possibility of community transmission, especially ahead of Auckland Anniversary Weekend.

And while that nervous wait takes place, Australia has extended restrictions on Kiwis entering the country for another 72 hours.

Australia’s Acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd says the fact New Zealand’s latest cases are the more transmissible South Africa variant was the major factor behind the decision.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern maintains a trans-Tasman bubble is still possible in the first quarter.

Govt tackles gas guzzlers

The Climate Commission will this weekend release its draft advice to the Government on how to manage New Zealand’s climate change impact.

It follows yesterday's announcement of changes to the transport sector, including emissions standards for private vehicles, a future zero emissions public transport network, and a shift to biofuel.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Commission’s advice is “likely to ask a lot of all of us”.

Newsroom’s Marc Daalder has analysed what the recommendations could mean, saying, “The sum total of its advice is likely to shock the nation out of its multi-decade-long complacency on the urgency of the climate crisis - and our own failure to tackle it.”

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has signed executive orders to transform America’s heavily fossil-fuel powered economy.

The directives include conserving 30 per cent of the country’s land and water over the next decade, doubling their offshore wind energy and moving to an all-electric federal vehicle fleet.

Biden says “we can’t wait any longer” to address climate change.

Māori Party cancels Waitangi plans

The Māori Party will not be travelling to the Bay of Islands to commemorate Waitangi Day this year due to the Northland Covid case.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says they will "err on the side of caution” until vaccinations arrive and minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

Fellow co-leader Rawiri Waititi says they also support the actions of Tai Tokerau iwi to re-establish community checkpoints in the area. Police shut down an iwi-led checkpoint in Waiomo yesterday, saying they don’t believe they’re necessary while New Zealand is at Alert Level 1.

Meanwhile, relationships are expected to be mended at Waitangi next week with Labour‘s Māori caucus welcomed on to Te Tii Marae.

It will be the first time a political party has returned to the marae after official proceedings were relocated in 2018 following growing tensions.

Govt's scan mantra under fire

The Government's campaign to increase the use of the Covid Tracer app by blaming the public for potential outbreaks could be doing more harm than good, an expert says.

Radhika Reddy, a software developer specialising in behavioural design, says the Government’s call to “scan, scan, scan” ignores the fact scanning a QR code is a multi-step process, thereby not helping people develop the habit.

She says the messaging needs to change to increase use of the app.

Other news of note this morning:

- Germany's health regulators say the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shouldn’t be given to anyone over 65.

- Trade Minister Damien O'Connor has suggested Australia speak with "more diplomacy" about China, so it too can have a "mature" relationship with the country.

- RNZ reports two of New Zealand First's former MPs, Tracey Martin and Jenny Marcroft, have left the party.

- A man has denied a string of sex offences following accusations against a group of Wellington musicians.

- New research reveals almost three quarters of oceanic shark and ray species are heading towards extinction.

- The Government has resolved The Wiggles’ New Zealand tour bungle, granting them special spots in managed isolation hotels.

- Microbiologist and Covid-19 expert Siouxsie Wiles is among some familiar faces nominated for New Zealander of the Year.

- And a New Zealand skater’s video of a high-speed ride in Milford Sound has gone viral.

And finally...

A burst water pipe in Wellington's Aro Valley. Source: 1 NEWS

It’s a bad time to be a water pipe in Wellington.

The capital has long been plagued by burst pipes and sewage spills, with “turd taxis” (trucks transporting sludge) a common sight in the city last year.

And those water woes took a spectacular turn yesterday when yet another pipe burst on a busy residential street, shooting water 10 metres into the air and drenching at least one cyclist brave enough to ride through it.