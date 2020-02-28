Morning Briefing: February 28

Banning public gatherings and quarantining people by force are some of the actions that could be taken by the Government if New Zealand faces a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus.

A man wears a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 after his plane landed at the Sao Paulo International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Source: Associated Press

New details have emerged about modifications to a pandemic plan that’s been in place for several years, which includes the Government’s power to also close schools, restrict both international and domestic travel, and even isolate entire islands.

Meanwhile, Japan has decided to close all of its state schools until April in a bid to contain their Covid-19 outbreak, as news emerges that a Japanese woman has tested positive for the virus a second time after earlier recovering from the disease.

The UK has also announced it is stepping up random testing of anybody with flu-like symptoms, regardless of their travel movements, Australia has activated its own emergency plan, and Fiji has extended its travel ban to more countries.

Climate change back on the table

Climate change is now likely to be on the agenda at Jacinda Ardern’s meeting with her Australian counterpart today, after she earlier appeared to rule the topic out.

Ms Ardern had been under increasing pressure during her visit to Fiji to speak to Scott Morrison about the Australian government’s lack of response to climate change.

Australia’s deportation laws are also expected to be discussed during the bilateral talks. Ms Ardern has previously said the practice of deporting New Zealand criminals, many of whom no longer have any links to the country, is “corrosive” on our relationship with Australia.

The editorial in today’s Dominion Post goes a step further, saying Mr Morrison should be ashamed of the deportations.

Bridges vs gangs

National’s continued hard line on gangs was applauded at a community meeting in Tauranga last night.

Hundreds gathered at the police-guarded gathering to hear National leader Simon Bridges’ plans for dealing with organised crime and rising gang tensions.

Louise Hutchinson, media liaison for the Waikato Mongrel Mob, used the meeting to again ask Mr Bridges to visit the chapter. He said he would once the gang’s patches and illegal guns were handed over. The Herald reports the crowd then heckled Hutchinson until she sat back down.

Sport becomes victim of coronavirus

As more countries around the world grapple with outbreaks of the coronavirus, the list of major sporting events being affected grows.

The Super Rugby competition has suffered its first outbreak-related issue, with an upcoming match between Japan’s Sunwolves and the Brumbies likely to be cancelled. A decision was also made yesterday to postpone Ireland’s Six Nations match against Italy over growing coronavirus concerns in Europe.

Other major sporting events closely monitoring the situation include the Giro d’Italia and Euro 2020, however it’s the fortunes of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics that trump all of those concerns.

Olympic qualification tournaments for a number of sports have already been affected, with Boxing New Zealand just one organisation taking a financial hit as it supports athletes trying to qualify for the Games.

And the New York Times has detailed some of the options organisers have instead of holding the Olympics in Tokyo this year – but says none of the them are very appealing.

Other news of note this morning:

Climate activists have successfully blocked plans to expand Heathrow Airport.

The Government is warned a “digital-first” approach to public services could disadvantage already vulnerable groups.

A report finds a man died because hospital staff put an oxygen tube into his oesophagus instead of his airway.

And an Auckland mum has a warning for other parents after her daughter suffered burns on her feet from hot concrete.

And finally...

With the Olympics (hopefully) just a few months away, Kiwi fans of the event will no doubt be looking forward to sports like rowing, sailing and shot put. But what of the modern pentathlon? Well, if you enjoy fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, cross country running and a cheeky spot of pistol shooting, then this is the sport for you.