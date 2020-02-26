Morning Briefing: February 26

A tourism advisory board has been set up by the Government to try and stem the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The move was announced following a meeting between ministers and tourism industry leaders at the Beehive last night. With the Government acknowledging Covid-19 will have a significant financial impact on New Zealand’s tourism, the sector’s focus is now on attracting visitors from outside China, such as Australia and North America.

However, more stories about travellers being impacted by the coronavirus won't instill much confidence in those planning upcoming trips, with news yesterday that a fourth person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died of the disease.

And another large group of tourists has just found themselves in quarantine – a thousand guests and staff at a Tenerife hotel are currently on lockdown after an Italian man tested positive there for Covid-19.

Climate conversations in spotlight

Pressure is building for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to support Fiji’s demand for climate action from Australia.

Ms Ardern is currently on her first official trip to Fiji, where climate change has been top of the agenda in her meetings with Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. However, she has ruled out any discussion about the issue with her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison when she meets with him later this week.

Meanwhile, Ms Ardern yesterday revealed New Zealand and Fiji’s new shared goal of stamping out methamphetamine trade in both countries, with a joint police taskforce being set up to tackle the issue.

What next for Weinstein?

With Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault in a New York court yesterday, attention has now turned to another criminal case in Los Angeles.

The former Hollywood producer was ordered to jail immediately following his guilty verdict, however he was instead taken to a locked unit in hospital after complaining of chest pains.

Weinstein is now facing court action in LA over other allegations, however it’s not yet clear how prosecutors will proceed.

Meanwhile, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists who finally broke the news of Weinstein’s offending for the New York Times, have weighed in on the case outcome, saying his trial jury also delivered a verdict on the #MeToo movement yesterday.

Feeling lucky?

New Zealand’s second biggest Powerball jackpot of $42 million is up for grabs this evening – but what are the odds of you winning it?

Seven Sharp’s Mary-Jane Aggett asked a statistician to crunch those numbers and found the odds are about the same as being struck by lightning – twice.

And while Lotto has been happy to share details about their luckiest stores, Stuff has found they’re not so forthcoming when asked about their unluckiest outlets.

Other news of note this morning:

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak has died, aged 91

Whakaari/White Island tour guide and eruption survivor Kelsey Waghorn is walking again, while Counties Health reveals how much it has spent on its response to the eruption.

Jevan Goulter has apologised to TV presenter Kanoa Lloyd for 'disgusting' comments he made about her, saying he’s resigned as campaign manager for new political party Vision New Zealand.

And a trio of baboons that escaped a Sydney hospital last night have been contained.

And finally...