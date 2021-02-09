Morning Briefing Feb 9: Air NZ finally fronts on dealings with Saudi military

A 1 NEWS investigation exposes Air NZ's link to Saudi Arabia's military, questions are raised over vaccine efficacy in the face of Covid variants, and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei begin their hīkoi to the High Court.

Air NZ planes. Source: Getty

Air New Zealand has apologised to its shareholding minister Grant Robertson following 1 NEWS’ revelations the airline has been assisting Saudi Arabia’s military.

The 1 NEWS investigation discovered Air New Zealand’s business unit Gas Turbines has been repairing engines on Saudi Navy vessels, despite its military fuelling a humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Air New Zealand refused to answer 1 NEWS' questions about its activities in Saudi Arabia for eight weeks but now says it won’t be carrying out any more work of this nature.

The Government says it didn’t know about Air New Zealand’s involvement with Saudi Arabia’s military until 1 NEWS called. Grant Robertson says he’s surprised and alarmed by the revelations.

Amnesty International is questioning whether the airline did its due diligence before supporting the Saudi Navy, while Green Party spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman has called for an independent investigation into the work.

Defence policy specialist Paul Buchanan also believes the situation could lead to diplomatic repercussions for New Zealand.

1 NEWS reporter Benedict Collins will be discussing his investigation on Breakfast just after 7am today, while Air NZ CEO Greg Foran will also speak to the show just after 7.30am.

Questions over vaccines and variants

Leading scientists are calling for a rethink of global Covid vaccination programmes as questions arise over the vaccines’ efficacy against virus variants.

It comes as a study reveals the AstraZeneca vaccine offers little protection against mild to moderate Covid-19 cases caused by the variant discovered in South Africa. Those results have seen South Africa suspend its roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Guardian reports Pfizer and Moderna also say the variant affects the efficacy of their vaccines, however all the vaccines have been found to protect against more severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

Developers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine say they expect to have a modified jab to cope with the South Africa variant later this year.

New Covid boost for business

Businesses are about to receive a government boost to help pay employees who can't do their job while awaiting a Covid-19 test result.

From today, businesses can apply for a $350 lump sum payment for each employee unable to work from home while being tested. It’s hoped the move will encourage people to get tested if they’re unwell.

The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP) also covers people who are isolating while waiting for a close contact to get a test result.

The new payment is on top of the existing Covid-19 Leave Support Scheme designed for those who have come in contact with a case and need a longer period off work.

Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed the Covid case reported in Hamilton over the weekend is now considered to be a historical infection.

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in either managed isolation or the community yesterday.

Hīkoi to the High Court

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and supporters are joining a hīkoi this morning from Ōrākei Marae to the High Court in Auckland.

Today is the opening day of its proceedings against the Crown, challenging their proposal to give two land sites significant to Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to another iwi without permission. The hīkoi will pass the two sites, both in Judges Bay.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust deputy chair Ngarimu Blair has written about the reasons for the hīkoi over at Stuff, saying it’s “a chance for our people to demonstrate in a powerful way that we have had enough of the Crown using whenua within the relatively small rohe of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei as compensation for the breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi of other iwi”.

First day back for Parliament

Parliament reconvenes for 2021 today and it’s expected to begin with National and Act calling for a vote of no confidence in the Speaker of the House.

Trevor Mallard came under fire in December for making false allegations of rape against a Parliament staffer. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged Mallard's mistake but insists he's still the right person for the Speaker role.

Other news of note this morning:

- A search has continued overnight for as many as 200 people still missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier collapsed, triggering huge floods.

- The new year hasn't brought any relief to the housing market as new figures show prices continuing to skyrocket.

- Stuff reports a proposal for schools to run a managed isolation hotel for international students is “under consideration”.

- There are growing fears mental health patients in Christchurch aren't getting adequate treatment due to an understaffed and underfunded emergency department.

- 1 NEWS political reporter Maiki Sherman has delved into the issue of speaking rights on the marae following debate around the topic over the weekend.

- Police are promising to follow up on reports of a large number of motorcyclists taking over Auckland's roads.

- Tesla has invested more than $2 billion in Bitcoin, sending the cryptocurrency's worth to a record high.

- And a stunning time-lapse video and photos have captured the "subtle but beautiful" Southern Lights across Otago this Waitangi weekend.

And finally...

Winona Ryder and Timothee Chalamet seen in a Super Bowl ad. Source: Associated Press

The biggest day on America’s sporting calendar – Super Bowl Sunday – took place yesterday and the event once again offered plenty for people to sink their teeth into.

Many tuned in to see some dude named Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl title, but the rest of the audience turned up for the obligatory halftime show and ads.