Morning Briefing Feb 11: Dress code rules and MIQ stays dominate Parliament proceedings

Parliament’s stoush over ties is resolved, an under fire Green MP shares his reasons for leaving NZ during a pandemic, and the Government reveals its plans for replacing the RMA.

But first, in developing news this morning, a 7.7 magnitude quake off the coast of the Loyalty Islands near New Caledonia has prompted a tsunami alert for parts of New Zealand.

Civil Defence is warning Kiwis living near coastal areas of the North Island to expect “strong and unusual” currents as well as “unpredictable” surges.

While there’s no need to evacuate unless advised by local authorities, they say there’s a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, small boats and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

Speaker loosens tie rule

The return to Parliament this week has seen RMA reforms and Covid vaccine plans revealed, but those issues have been rather overshadowed by a dress code stoush and an MP currently biding his time in an MIQ facility.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard revealed last night that ties are being dropped as a requirement in Parliament’s debating chamber.

The move followed a stand by Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi and a meeting of the Standing Orders committee late yesterday.

Meanwhile, Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March has released a statement regarding his trip to Mexico which will see him miss the first two weeks of Parliament.

Menéndez March says he went to Mexico to care for sick parents, and also brought his partner back to New Zealand. His stay in managed isolation is due to end this weekend, however he will be isolating at home for a further five days before returning to Parliament.

Menéndez March had initially asked for a special exemption for a place in MIQ, but this was turned down.

Pullman case spread revealed

A review into the spate of Covid-19 cases linked to Auckland’s Pullman Hotel has found the virus spread between guests via droplets in the air rather than through a contaminated surface.

The hotel is currently not in use as an MIQ facility while it’s cleaned and facilities, including the air conditioning system, are upgraded.

Meanwhile, nine freezers have arrived to store the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines after the jabs were officially signed off by the Government yesterday. Two freezers are heading to Christchurch with the rest located in Auckland.

The Government also endorsed additional guidelines around the vaccine, including age limits for those receiving it and other groups who won’t get the jab.

Vaccine information campaigns will kick off from next week – although they likely won’t be as star-studded as the one that’s just launched in the UK featuring Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine.

And as New Zealand edges closer to its vaccination rollout, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has admitted serious failures in the EU’s vaccine programme. She accepts the EU is “still not where we want to be” amid weeks of factory delays and supply shortages.

RMA to be repealed

The Government has announced its plans to replace the Resource Management Act (RMA) with three new laws.

Environment Minister David Parker says it’s a "once in a generation opportunity" to better protect the environment, while enabling the growth of housing stock.

Parker says the RMA, which has been in place for 30 years, restricted planning, which has contributed to unaffordable housing. He says the new laws “will improve the natural environment, enable more development within environmental limits, provide an effective role for Māori, and improve housing supply and affordability".

More information about the reforms can be found here.

Air NZ CEO faces grilling

Air New Zealand has confirmed it will bring in external advisors to help conduct an internal investigation into why it was helping the Saudi military.

Earlier this week, 1 NEWS revealed a business owned by the airline was servicing engines for Saudi Arabia’s navy.

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran is due to appear before a select committee today for the company’s annual review, where he’s expected to be questioned by MPs about the legalities of the work.

Other news of note this morning:

- After the US Senate yesterday declared Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as constitutional, never-before-seen Capitol riot footage is expected to air at the trial today.

- Landlords and renters are facing the largest shake-up of tenancy laws in decades with a series of new changes coming into force today.

- Fast food chain Wendy's is being accused of breaching employment laws for a second time.

- A new Hamilton to Auckland passenger train service has been announced, 20 years after commuter trains last ran between the two cities.

- Otago University is formally investigating its sixth-year medical degree electives after dozens of students skipped their work placements to go on holidays instead.

- A group of New Zealanders believe they've invented a solution to stop people from touching their face to halt the spread of Covid-19.

- TVNZ viewers have raised more than $25,000 in 30 minutes to help a young activist’s disability swing crusade.

- And if you haven’t already seen the viral video clip of a Texas lawyer trapped in a Zoom cat filter, then do yourself a favour and check it out immediately. Or just watch it again. And again.

And finally...

I never thought I’d begin and end a Morning Briefing with stories about ties, but here we are.

As Parliament does away with its mandatory tie rule, Seven Sharp has asked if we’re witnessing the death of the Double Windsor.