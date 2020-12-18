Morning Briefing Dec 18: Govt reveals blueprint for historic vaccine rollout

Kiwis find out when they can expect a coronavirus vaccine, a new Covid cluster causes concern across the ditch, and the Government says its Ihumātao deal won't open the treaty claim floodgates.

A nurse prepares a Covid vaccine. Source: Associated Press

With ‘the year of the vaccine’ on our doorstep, the Government has shed some light on the country’s Covid vaccination strategy.

Two more vaccines have been secured for New Zealanders, meaning Kiwis will have access to products from four different manufacturers.

Enough doses have been ordered to ensure the entire population can receive a vaccine, which will be free of charge and voluntary.

The first vaccines will be prioritised for border workers and frontline healthcare staff from April, with the rest of the population able to be vaccinated from mid next year if all goes to plan.

The Government has also pledged to help our Pacific neighbours by buying enough jabs to supply island nations like the Cook Islands, Samoa and Tonga. That support will also likely extend to on-the-ground help.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was at pains to point out countries already vaccinating their populations were doing so ahead of the usual clinical assessment and approval processes.

She says the vaccines New Zealand is accessing still need to pass Medsafe approval for use here.

Leading epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says he’s “hugely” relieved the Covid vaccine is on its way to New Zealand, but still warned Kiwis against complacency through the ongoing pandemic.

“The end is in sight, which is great news, but it’s not here yet. We still have to get through the next many months ... at least six months before we can say we have enough people vaccinated and that our risk may have dropped a bit.”

Concern over Sydney cluster

Air New Zealand may have begun recalling its furloughed cabin crew in preparation for quarantine-free travel to Australia and Rarotonga next year, but those working on the trans-Tasman bubble will no doubt be nervously eyeing the latest Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney.

A cluster in the city’s Northern Beaches has quickly grown to 17 cases, with the source of the new community infections still a mystery.

Residents in the northern suburbs have been advised to stay home as much as possible for the next three days.

Meanwhile, researchers are calling on New Zealand officials to conduct an urgent border review here.

A New Zealand Medical Journal editorial published today says every Covid case slipping into the community is an “extremely high-risk event” and that tougher requirements need to be imposed on travellers from mass-infected countries.

Ihumātao deal struck

Ihumātao protest leader Pania Newton is celebrating yesterday’s land deal with the Government but isn’t sold on housing proposals for the whenua.

The Government has revealed it’s buying the land at Ihumātao from Fletcher Building for $29.9 million in the first step towards resolving the standoff over it.

Government officials are keen to see some form of housing on the land, but Newton is less enthusiastic about those plans.

Meanwhile, critics of the deal say it’s setting a dangerous precedent. National MP Michael Woodhouse says the Government has “opened the floodgates by paying off protesters”.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the Ihumātao agreement is outside that of the Treaty settlement process and wouldn’t effectively re-open any full and final settlements.

GDP bounces back

New Zealand's economy has rebounded in record fashion, growing 14 per cent in the September quarter.

The strongest quarter in the country’s modern history follows an 11 per cent drop in the June quarter.

Stats NZ says activity has returned to a pre-Covid level, however the pandemic has had significant impacts on specific industries, which could persist for some time.

Economist Brad Olsen says New Zealand is in a “good starting position” heading into 2021, however he believes the economic rollercoaster isn’t over yet.

"The Government's subsidy money is still running through the economy, so I think 2021 is going to be just as much of a rollercoaster ride, just not quite as short and sharp a jolt as we've seen in 2020," he says.

Millane murderer set to be named

The man convicted of murdering Grace Millane could be named today - unless his lawyers take his case to the Supreme Court.

His name suppression will lapse when the Court of Appeal releases its decision on the 28-year-old’s bid to overturn his conviction and sentence.

The man killed Millane in his apartment on the eve of her 22nd birthday and is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

Other news of note this morning:

- Cyclone Yasa has made landfall in Fiji, bringing widespread downpours and destructive hurricane-force winds.

- French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 following a week in which he met with numerous European leaders.

- A new study shows New Zealand’s homeless die more than 30 years earlier than the general population.

- There are growing calls to restrict the sale of paracetamol and ibuprofen after Christchurch Hospital reported a spike in patients overdosing on the common painkillers.

- RNZ reports the WOMAD festival has been cancelled for the first time in its 16-year history.

- Team NZ destroyed Luna Rossa in the opening race of the America’s Cup World Series regatta yesterday – but couldn’t get past Dean Barker’s American Magic.

- If you’re still looking for a Christmas present for that hard-to-buy-for person in your life, Atlantic City is auctioning off the chance to blow up one of Donald Trump’s former casinos.

- And Seven Sharp has signed off for the year by celebrating Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells’ most memorable on-air moments for 2020 – and by sharing the obligatory blooper reel, of course.

And finally...

It’s a week until Christmas! But before I go and have a panic about that, allow me to sign off this final Morning Briefing for 2020 by saying thank you for reading it this year.

When I signed up for this gig, I was hoping for a big news year full of elections, referendum debates, and the Olympics. Having just navigated the biggest year of news we’ll likely ever see, I think I’ll be more careful what I wish for in future.