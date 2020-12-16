Morning Briefing Dec 16: NZ plans summer with Covid, US on brink of second vaccine

The Government reveals its plans for dealing with a summer outbreak of Covid-19, the US is on the brink of approving a second vaccine, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal their latest business venture.

Source: istock.com

The Government has released its guidelines for dealing with Covid-19 over the summer holidays.

Amongst other things, Kiwis are being asked to carry a ‘Covid kit’ in the event of an outbreak while they’re away. Officials say holidaymakers would need to stay where they are rather than rushing home and possibly taking the virus with them if there’s evidence of widespread community transmission.

Festival goers are also being advised to scan QR codes and turn on the Covid tracer app’s Bluetooth function over the summer.

A new payment scheme is also being introduced to combat the financial fallout of any future outbreaks. It will be available to impacted businesses at Alert Level 2, while the wage subsidy has been committed for Alert Levels 3 and 4.

A new short-term absence payment to cover workers who need to stay home while being tested for Covid-19 is also being added.

And as New Zealand prepares its summer contingency plans, the US is continuing its Covid vaccination programme, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) likely to grant emergency authorisation for a second coronavirus vaccine later this week.

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout continues to expose vast inequities between countries dealing with the pandemic.

The COVAX initiative created to ensure the whole world has access to coronavirus vaccines is reportedly short on cash and yet to confirm any deals to ship out vaccines.

Some nations who signed up to the initiative are now looking for alternatives due to fears it won’t deliver.

Helicopter crash kills two

Two people are dead and three others seriously injured after their helicopter crashed near Kaikōura yesterday.

1 NEWS understands the aircraft's passengers were a family from Kaiapoi. The three survivors are children and have all been airlifted to Wellington Hospital. Two of them are now stable but one is in the intensive care unit.

Local residents raced to the scene of the crash near the Kekerengu River mouth and managed to pull people from the wreckage before emergency services arrived.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has opened an inquiry into the causes of the crash and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

And in breaking news, emergency services are also responding to reports of a helicopter crash near Mahia in Hawke's Bay. Police told 1 NEWS they were alerted to the incident on Nukutaurua Road around 6.30 this morning.

Bank tightens lending

The country’s biggest bank is cracking down on property investors in a move to contain runaway house prices.

ANZ will now require a 40 per cent deposit from investors borrowing money to buy residential property.

The bank’s latest monthly report on the property market also warned house prices could be due for a correction in 2021 if they continue to rise at the current rate.

However, RNZ reports property investors aren’t convinced ANZ’s move to tighten their lending will help other residential buyers.

They say where there’s a will, there’s a way, and one bank upping its restrictions by 10 per cent won’t make much difference.

Biden reaches election milestone

Joe Biden has cleared the 270 electoral vote mark to formalise his presidential victory.

Yesterday’s Electoral College vote took on added importance in light of President Donald Trump’s continued refusal to concede November’s election.

Though Trump's actions have threatened core democratic norms in the US, Biden yesterday argued their system of government remains intact.

“In America, politicians don’t take power - the people grant it to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump also revealed US Attorney General William Barr is departing his role before Christmas.

Trump has previously expressed anger over Barr’s statement that the Justice Department had found no widespread fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

Royals sign Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expanding their empire after signing an exclusive deal with streaming giant Spotify.

The exclusive partnership will see the royal couple produce and host their own shows, starting with a holiday special that will be released this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say their newly formed production company Archewell Audio will produce programming that “uplifts and entertains audiences around the world”.

Other news of note this morning:

- Ports of Auckland says a reduction in worker hours after a stevedore's death is “absolutely” contributing to cargo delays.

- A nurse originally from New Zealand has died of Covid-19 at a hospital in England.

- Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a US judge to release her under a proposed $40 million bail package.

- The Associate Health Minister says she's watching district health boards "very closely" after a survey found variations in abortion services offered across the country.

- Almost 20 per cent of trucks travelling between Northport and Auckland early last week failed roadworthy inspections, leaving police “disappointed”.

- Police in Invercargill are investigating after a volley of shots was fired at a home, apparently at random.

- And American Magic’s Kiwi skipper Dean Barker had a big day on the water yesterday, beating Team NZ in practice racing.

And finally...

Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp spent much of last night’s show looking back on the “fun bits” of the year.

You would think that would make for a very short compilation in 2020 – but not so.